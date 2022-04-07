Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken a bold step in engaging traditional rulers in Imo state for the safety of Imolites

The governor stated that the monarchs are major stakeholders in the southeast state and help in keeping their domain safe

Governor Uzodimma also promised that his administration would be prompt in providing support and appropriate resources for the monarchs

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Thursday, April 7 inaugurated the state's traditional rulers executive council.

Governor Uzodimma at the inauguration of the 31 member council, charged them to work as representatives of the government to sustain peace and tranquillity within their respective communities.

Cross-section of Imo traditional rulers at Government House, Owerri during the ceremony. Photo credit: Hope New Media

Governor Uzodimma, while inaugurating the council, assured its members of the support of the Imo state government in providing the necessary resources to enable them to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

In his vote of thanks, the chairman of the council, HRH Dr. E.C Okeke (Ezeudo II of Amaifeke), commended Governor Uzodimma for the step taken in providing and sustaining the safety of lives and property within the state in addition to the rapid development that is being witnessed at the grassroots level.

On behalf of the council, HRH Dr. Okeke pledged the commitment of its members to redouble their efforts in complementing the state government to sustain peace and security in Imo state.

Writing on his Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma stated that:

“In line with sustaining our efforts at securing lives and properties across Imo state, I inaugurated the Imo state traditional rulers executive council today at Government House.

“The council is led by His Royal Highness, Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke, the Ezeudo II of Amaifeke.

“The achievements we recorded in maintaining law and order during the #EndSARS protests, especially as championed by the traditional rulers who helped greatly to contain the protest from escalating, remains unique and laudable.”

