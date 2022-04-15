Sanitation activities have commenced in the Lagos Island area of Ebute-Ero at the popular Gorodom market

The Gorodom market was said to have been covered with dirt all over the drainage causing a blockage in the drainage tunnels

Meanwhile, a team of environmental sanitizers was deployed to the area for sanitation and desilting

Lagos - In a bid to deliver on his administration's drive for a cleaner Lagos, the chairman of Lagos Island local government, Tijani Adetoyese Olusi, has summoned all market leaders in Ebute-Ero Gorodom market after receiving the preliminary report of the sanitation corps.

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, April 15.

The drainage path of the Gorodom market in Ebutte-Ero Lagos Island. Photo Credit: (Adeola Olusi)

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the meeting was held to deliberate on the locked-up iron built on the drainages in the market, making it almost impossible for sanitation exercises.

Speaking with the sanitation corps in his office on Thursday, the chairman appreciated the work done at the Ebute-Ero market and emphasized the need for a repeat from time to time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

"I appreciate the efforts of your team in the desilting of the Ebute-Ero market today. As regards the extension on the drainages, I need to see all the leaders controlling the market; because I will leave no stone unturned for a cleaner and safe Lagos Island."

Poor sanitation: Council team embarks on inspection in Lagos market

The environmental team, led by the Supervisor for Environment, Audu Raheem Atanda, on Thursday, April 14 embarked on a general inspection and desilting of the Ebute-Ero/ Gorodom market.

The desilting started from Oke-Arin behind the Modile Palace through Gorodom market, Ebute Ero, and into the Lagos Lagoon.

The massive wastes evacuated from the drains were plastic packs, pet bottles, ropes, and other items apparently dropped into the sewage by people in the markets.

The Otun-Iyaloja of Ebute-Ero market, Sidikat Mayegun-Yekin, and the Iya-Oja Mrs Afinni gave kudos to the chairman on the initiative, stating that the marketers appreciate what the his administration has done.

She said:

"It is part of the social responsibility of the government to pack the drainages and we are happy and really appreciate what he did today, we have been expecting such and we hope that this won't be the last".

Another drainage path of the Gorodom market in Ebutte-Ero Lagos State. Photo Credit: (Adeola Olusi)

Source: Facebook

In the area of weekly environmental sanitation, they stated that the factions in the market have whittled down the level at which they can emphasize authorities on the marketers, especially those in the other jurisdiction.

Sidikat Mayegun-Yekin also emphasized the need for barricades at different intersections of the market.

She said:

"The barricades will ensure that the areas where wastes are being poured into the drains will be identified.”

The supervisor for environment, Audu Raheem Atanda appreciated the efforts of the newly selected drain gangs and the drain ducks who came all out to make the exercise a successful one.

Atanda stated that the drain was filled to the brim by the wastes generated and dumped into the drains by the marketers.

He emphasized the need for them to embark on regular maintenance of their drainages, especially during this rainy season, to combat flooding.

He said:

"There were too many extensions which were made to block the walkways and no chance for people to move freely. Aside from the drainage, we still have a lot of work to do in the market in the area of sanitation and a clean environment."

Lagos moves to relocate traders in Apongbon

Meanwhile, the council boss of Lagos Island, Tijani Adetoyese Olusi has called for the complete evacuation of traders in Apongbon under bridge.

This is up on the heels of a fire outbreak that occurred in the area that destroyed several properties and valuables.

The chairman said this step was a necessary precautionary decision to help prevent similar reoccurrence in the future.

Lagos announces closure of Eko Bridge over fire outbreak

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported the closure of the popular Eko Bridge due to the fire outbreak in Apongbon under bridge.

The fire incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday, March 23 as some vehicles were affected by the fire with no life lost.

The cause of the fire is still yet unknown as the federal ministry of works says will carry out integrity test to determine the safety of the area.

Source: Legit.ng