Seun Sowemimo is set to spend the next one year of his life in prison for daring to make an attempt steal from Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo

Sowemimo, aged 33, was said to have scaled the fence into Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, with the intent to steal

Appearing in court, the young man pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing breach of peace and was handed a 12-month imprisonment without the option of a fine

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A magistrate court in Abeokuta on Friday, April 8, sentenced a 33-year-old man, Seun Sowemimo, to 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine, for attempting to steal from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sowemimo pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing breach of peace, Premium Times reported.

Seun Sowemimo, aged 33, landed in jail after a failed attemp to steal from ex-President Obassanjo's compound in Abeokuta. Photo credits: Chris Hondros, John Moore

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the magistrate, Mrs Olajumoke Somefun, said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Sowemimo was guilty as charged.

Prosecuting ASP Olakunle Shonibare had earlier told the court that the convict scaled the fence into Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta on Friday, April 1 with the intent to steal, The Punch also stated.

He explained, that, immediately he jumped in, he was caught by one of the security guards on duty.

According to Shonibare, the offence contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

