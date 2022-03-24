Traders around the scene of the fire outbreak have been urged to vacate their spot whilst investigation is ongoing

Lagos state says the decision was necessary in other to carry out precautionary measures to avoid future occurrence

There were no records of mortality but shops, vehicles, and some other properties were affected by the fire

The chairman of Lagos Island local government, Tijani Adetoyese Olusi has set up a fact-finding committee to unravel the cause of the fire outbreak that gutted some shops at Apongbon under bridge, Lagos Island, Legit.ng reports.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, March 23, the Chairman, while sympathizing with residents and traders whose shops were razed down by the inferno, stated that all occupants of makeshift shops and containers under the bridge have till Sunday, March 27 to vacate the area.

The Lagos state government announced the closure of the popular Eko Bridge due to the fire incident.

Source: AFP

The chairman said this step was a necessary precautionary decision to help prevent similar reoccurrence in the future.

He stated that the local government will collaborate with both the federal and state agencies in fixing the damaged facility, and assured earnest clearing of the debris.

He said:

"Government tasks force will be at the site of the fire incident to clear the debris and ensure normalcy is returned to the affected areas".

Apongbon fire: Council boss commends Lagos fire service

Olusi commended the swift response from the Lagos state fire and rescue service, Lagos state emergency management authority, and other agencies at the scene of the fire outbreak.

He encouraged residents and marketers in the area to give full support and cooperation to government agencies working round the clock to fix the damages created by the fire incident.

Olusi promised to do everything in his power to ensure the safety of life and properties in Lagos Island.

Lagos announces closure of Eko Bridge over fire outbreak

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported the closure of the popular Eko Bridge due to the fire outbreak in Apongbon under bridge.

The fire incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday, March 23 as some vehicles were affected by the fire with no life lost.

The cause of the fire is still yet unknown as the federal ministry of works says will carry out integrity test to determine the safety of the area.

Fire guts Nigerian law school campus in Lagos

In another related event, several reports confirmed a fire outbreak at the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School.

According to sources, the fire outbreak caused serious panic as there was a stampede while students were trying to scamper for safety.

A source said:

“There was a fire outbreak yesterday night, but it was immediately contained. The fire was due to an electrical fault."

