Mushin, Lagos - Seye Oladejo, the publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has declared his intention to run for Mushin II Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Legit.ng reports that Oladejo made this known on Saturday, April 9, during his official declaration at Bishop Aggey School in his Mushin constituency.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, declaring an intention to run for House of Reps at Bishop Aggey school, Mushin.

Oladejo, who was commissioner for special duties and inter-governmental relations in Lagos, said his desire to represent Mushin is to provide and guarantee result-oriented representation.

He said he will also leverage the experience of the best hands in Mushin to provide the desired representation.

The former commissioner also promised that if given the opportunity, he will collaborate with other colleagues in the National Assembly to review laws that have remained a clog in Nigeria’s spirit of true federalism to engender progress, unity and fair play.

He said:

"During my tenure as the Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area, I, among others, constructed several roads and drainages with available resources. I also impacted the education sector with the rehabilitation of primary schools, and the provision of desks, benches and books for the pupils.

"Primary Health Centers in the local government were re-equipped and rehabilitated. My administration also established new health centres at Alves Street, Ogungbaiye Street and Ijesha Road, as well as embarking on social intervention by supporting the aged, widows and other vulnerable people. A major and impactful highlight of my administration was the provision of 165 boreholes across the local government. Some of these projects are still in use 15 years after.

"Having distinguished myself at the local government level, I was promoted to the state level after completing my tenure as Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area. I worked with two governors for eight years.

"I was special adviser for commerce and industry in the cabinet of Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola between 2011 and 2015 and also served as commissioner for special duties and Inter-governmental Relations during Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration from 2015 to 2019.

How I made difference as a commissioner in Lagos

Oladejo noted that he made remarkable achievements as a commissioner under the cabinet of the former governor of the state.

He added:

"My ministry also supervised the operations of the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which led to among others, the establishment of the Dangote Refinery which is nearing completion and the Dangote Fertilizer Company.

"The ministry also facilitated the establishment of the Industrial Park where the Imota Rice Mill is located, the Lekki Airport and the Badagry Dry Sea Port. The Lagos Consumer Protection Agency was also under my direct supervision before it became a full-fledged agency.

"As the commissioner for special duties and Inter-governmental Relations, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency was rebranded during my tenure with the state of the art equipment, and professional personnel and decentralised for efficient service delivery.

Why I want to represent my constituency in the House of Representatives

Oladejo stated that he would leverage the experience of the best hands in the Mushin II federal constituency to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to his constituents.

He said:

"My main promise to the people of Mushin II Federal Constituency if given the opportunity to represent them in the House of Representatives is to provide and guarantee qualitative, discerning, visible and result-oriented representation for my constituency. I will also leverage the experience of the best hands in Mushin II Federal Constituency to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to my constituents."

