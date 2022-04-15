There is a new development regarding investigations being carried out to discover what exactly led to the death of the Dunamis Church lead singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Recent is the police authorities in Abuja disclosed that the autopsy on the late singer's body has just commenced even as the husband is maintaining he is innocent

Meanwhile, the Senate in reaction to the development is calling on the appropriate authorities to ensure justice is served

The Federal Capital Territory police command on Thursday, April 14, said an autopsy test was being conducted on the remains of late Dunamis International Church lead singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The Punch reports that a police source revealed the autopsy, which should have been done on Wednesday, April 13, was delayed because of the absence of some family members.

He noted further that the process started on Thursday, April 14, at the National Hospital Abuja, where she died.

Autopsy to determine Osinachi's death has commenced. Photo credit: EruditeBlog

Source: Facebook

The source said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“You know there have been speculations about her death. The husband is insisting that he died due to an illness. The autopsy was not done yesterday (Wednesday) because everyone had to be represented before they commence, but some people were absent, that was why they couldn’t do it. It is in stages, but I call tell you that the process commenced today.”

Police position

The FCT police public relations officer, Josephine Adah, has confirmed the development.

She added:

“The autopsy is part of the investigation."

The late Osinachi died on Friday at 42.

Senate reacts

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the police and all relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate Osinachi’s death and give the family justice.

The Senate said the lives of all citizens must be accounted for by those in authority.

Osinachi killed herself: Nigerians express outrage after news that her husband has a secret wife emerged

The death of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has continued to enrage millions of Nigerians.

To add salt to the injury is the fresh allegation that Peter, the late singer's husband has a secret wife outside of their marriage.

Immediately the latest allegation emerged, social media users have vented their anger, with some people blaming for remaining in an abusive marriage.

Chikezie Iyke Nnadozie said

"She killed herself."

Actress blasts Pastor Becky Eneche for saying divorce is not an option

The death of popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has led to many hot takes on social media and actress Georgina Onuoha has blasted Pastor Becky Eneche over her teaching on divorce.

Osinachi reportedly died as a result of domestic violence at the hands of her husband and this has caused a debate on how Christian women should leave their abusive marriages.

Georgina also sighted a 2018 tweet made by a popular pastor, Becky Eneche, where she condemned divorce.

In the post, the preacher noted that people should never make divorce an option because the stress it puts their children through might affect them for the rest of their lives.

Source: Legit.ng