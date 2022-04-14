A disturbing video of singer T.I Blaze has surfaced online and given his supporters a cause for concern

The video captured the moment the Canadian Loud musician was whisked away in a space bus by suspected police officers

The singer’s associate who was present at the scene captured the incident on a live video session and screamed for help

Fans and supporters of Nigerian music star Akintunde Abiodun Timilehin better known as T.I Blaze are worried on his behalf.

Just recently, a disturbing video of the singer’s encounter with suspected police officers surfaced on social media.

T.I Blaze had an encounter with suspected officers. Photo: @ti_blaze

Source: Instagram

Apparently, an associate of the singer was present at the scene and he made sure to quickly film what was happening via an Instagram live session.

The video captured the singer alongside the alleged officers inside a space bus before he was whisked away.

His associate, on the other hand, was heard screaming for help at the top of his voice while attempting to capture the number plate of the vehicle.

The individual was heard mouthing the words:

"They always harassing T.I Blaze all the time. They have arrested T.I Blaze. This is their plate number, put it all over the media. They are beating me. What has he done?”

Amid the drama, a post shared by the singer on his Instastory channel read:

"Police tell me say if na bush side they will spray everybody. This country is gone."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

ezego_peters said:

"Nothing should happen to our Canadian Loud o."

tummie_marshal said:

"Why would police arrest someone with an unmarked car? This is absolutely wrong. It could be kidnappers."

emmanuelpatrickumoh said:

"Why these people dey attack upcoming musician now make them allow them rest now."

almondartsblog said:

"So becos na TI Blaze, Dem no fit arrest am? Not supporting unlawful arrest but we need more info to know if it's unlawful. Wetin the guy do?"

