Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the authorities should probe the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu, a gospel artist who reportedly died as a result of domestic abuse.

The death of the singer elicited a nationwide outrage.

The acclaimed gospel singer was alleged to have been a silent victim of domestic assault by Peter Nwachukwu, her now-embattled husband.

Peter was arrested after Osinachi’s death was attributed to physical abuse.

Lawan’s comments on Thursday came after Ifeanyi Ubah, senator representing Anambra south, drew the attention of his colleagues to her death.

Ubah told the senators that the singer died from domestic violence.

Speaking after the senator’s comments, Lawan said Osinachi’s death is “one too many”.

“Let me say that the authorities should investigate the death of this citizen and the lives of every citizen must matter as this is one death too many,” the senate president said.

The senate observed a one-minute silence in her honour.

