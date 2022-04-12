Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha has blasted Pastor Becky Eneche over her teaching on divorce after one of her old tweets resurfaced

In the 2018 tweet, Eneche posted that divorce is not an option and that many wayward and rough children are products of divorced homes

Georgina slammed the pastor, noting that her medical license as a clinician should also be revoked over her teaching

The death of popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has led to many hot takes on social media and actress Georgina Onuoha has blasted Pastor Becky Eneche over her teaching on divorce.

Osinachi reportedly died as a result of domestic violence at the hands of her husband and this has caused a debate on how Christian women should leave their abusive marriages.

Georgina also sighted a 2018 tweet made by a popular pastor, Becky Eneche, where she condemned divorce.

Actress Georgina Onuoha reacts to pastor Becky Eneche's teaching on divorce. Photos: @georginaonuoha, @drbeckyeneche

Source: Instagram

In the post, the preacher noted that people should never make divorce an option because the stress it puts their children through might affect them for the rest of their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not stopping there, the pastor also noted in the tweet that most rough and wayward children are products of divorced homes. She then advised people to shine their eyes before saying ‘I do’.

Georgina Onuoha blasts Becky Eneche

Georgina found Eneche’s post on divorce to be unpalatable and took to social media to blast her.

According to the movie star, preachings such as Eneche’s is why innocent people are dying in violent marriages.

She wrote:

“Views like this are why many innocent women and men are dying in abusive relationships and marriages. This right here sickens my soul.

"The perve*rsion of Christianity by the so-called women and men of God is scary. This woman right here should cover her face in shame. And you will still see people defending such rhetoric.”

Not stopping there, Georgina advised her fans to leave their marriages if they are being subjected to physical, emotional and psychological abuse.

She also wrote:

“There’s nothing Godly about dying in an abusive marriage or relationship. That is definitely not God's plan for marriage. Nobody needs to die to receive any reward from heaven. It’s sickening how African culture has used religion to subjugate women since 1900.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Georgina putting Becky Eneche on blast was trailed by mixed reactions on social media. While some people agreed with the actress, others sided with the preacher and noted that there was nothing wrong with her teaching.

Read some comments below:

Sheroes_shop:

“2018 tweet where she advised singles to shine their is becoming a problem in 2022.”

Just_uyomi:

“She said SHINE YOUR EYES BEFORE YOU SAY I DO. don't miss the point cause she made a great point there!”

Kendrakenneth:

“SMH product of which divorced homes I’ve seen kids from divorced homes have the best morals ever. Ignorance.”

Iamfavouramanze:

“Don’t stay in an abusive marriage. Your kids will prefer divorced parents over dead ones.”

_Paddymore:

“To think that most wayward kids comes from the so called “Pastors”.”

Aronkus_meme:

“Did that actress read to understand or she just jumped on the trend. A statement was made and ended with the reason for the entire statement yet she just rushed to write an epistle.”

Hmm.

Police confirm arrest of late gospel singer Osinachi's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had confirmed the arrest of the husband of late gospel singer Osinachi.

The police public relations officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is currently in their custody.

She said:

“The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report at Lugbe police station.

“Following the complaint, we arrested the suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing. We will make findings public.”

Source: Legit.ng