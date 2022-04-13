The death of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has continued to enrage millions of Nigerians. To add salt to the injury is the fresh allegation that the Peter, the late singer's husband has a secret wife outside of their marriage.

Immediately the latest allegation emerged, social media users have vented their anger, with some people blaming for remaining in an abusive marriage.

Some Nigerians are not happy with Osinachi for staying in an abusive relationship.

Here are reactions from Nigerians:

Pius Onichabor

In all honesty, Osinachi killed herself... I've been trying to restrain myself from writing about this horrid death of this lady. She covered just too much, I read that she was given two cars but was never allowed to drive any, was subjected to trekking to Church while the husband and children drives to Church... They would even see her at the Bus Stop and still drive past her. This is very disheartening and really evil of this very man."

Beulah Uche Glory

Look at the type of marriage she gave her life for. Chaiy! Many are still into the same problem now but they want to see the end. Whenever a man is maltreating his wife so badly this way just know there is something behind it. Don't stay in that marriage run for your life.

Chikezie Iyke Nnadozie

"She killed herself."

Cynthia Samuel

I dont see it as secret wife or secret marriage,but it was a marriage that occur some years back before he married late osinach.

And no one can tell why the marriage didn't work. That's why he was hiding it from late osinach family in order to deceive them to marry their daughter.

But in real life before marriage,the woman family usually go to the man's side to ask questions about the man and family I dont know it doesn't exist in some woman's life. You just jump and marry.

