On Wednesday, April 13, a Court of Appeal in Abuja lifted the movement restriction on human rights activist and convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was, in 2019, restricted to Abuja by a Federal High Court following charges of treasonable felony and cyberstalking the President Muhammadu Buhari, among other offences.

But the Appeal Court ruled that Sowore could now leave Abuja but not travel out of Nigeria, The Punch reports.

Sowore said the court believes the restriction placed on him was excessive. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Twitter

Announcing this on his Twitter page, the 2023 presidential aspirant said the court believes the restriction placed on him was excessive and therefore lifted it.

He wrote:

"BREAKING: Court of Appeal in Abuja saying my restriction to Abuja is excessive and now lifted!"

The court said that the restriction of the 2023 presidential aspirant to Abuja was “excessive”, and therefore, lifted it.

Previous ruling

Sowore was arrested in a Lagos hotel by operatives of the Department of State Service on August 3, 2019, for planning to organise a protest, tagged “#RevolutionNow”.

He was subsequently restricted to Abuja as part of the bail conditions granted to him by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

By the new verdict, Sowore could now move around Nigeria.

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore declares for presidency

Meanwhile, Sowore had declared for Nigerian presidency come 2023.

The former African Action Congress (AAC) candidate in 2019 presidential made this known in a post on his Facebook page on March 1.

With this declaration, Sowore has joined top politicians like the national leader of the All Progressives Party (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to declare for the Nigeria presidency.

Sowore's declaration has however brought about different reactions on his Facebook page with many applauding him and others lambasting his aspiration.

Nigerians have reacted to the activist's decision online.

Below are some of their thoughts:

Misan A Arie:

"My able and brave president of the federal republic of Nigeria. Mr Sowore, we honour your great courage as a strong Nigerian sir. God has given you already but time will tell sir, continue doing your good work sir all the brave youths are with you sir."

Dairo Fish Omowunmi:

"Congratulations in advance my Dogged, Indefatigable, Relentless, Egalitarian and Quintessential leader.. God will continue to bless you."

