The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has declared for Nigerian presidency come 2023. The former African Action Congress (AAC) candidate in 2019 presidential made this known in a post on his Facebook page on March 1.

With this declaration, Sowore has joined top policians like national leader of the All Progressives Party (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to declare for the Nigeria presidency.

Sowore's declaration has however brought about different reactions on his Facebook page with many applauding him and others lambasting his aspiration.

Misan A Arie

"My able and brave President of the federal republic of Nigeria. Mr Sowore, we honour your great courage as a strong Nigerian sir. God has given you already but time will tell sir, continue doing your good work sir all the brave youths are with you sir."

Dairo Fish Omowunmi

"Congratulations in advance my Dogged, Indefatigable, Relentless, Egalitarian and Quintessential leader.. God will continue to bless you."

Damilare Adetayo

"Nigerians need you more than before. Corruption and bad leadership and bad followers are killing the nation. Mr Sowore, praying for you sir. You are really an outstanding person."

Abiodun Adeparusi

No more revolution? Let's go the way of democracy this time? We shouldn't forget democracy is a game of number."

Dattijo Kabir Muh'd

"Sir, you deserve to vie for the sit of a councillor in your ward if you have any. Comedians are not Leaders. You can see how the Ukrainian leader s leading them to their graves for his inability to differentiate between comedy and reality."

Kehinde Nubi

"Many Nigerians are suffering from Stockholm syndrome, and it is obvious from some of the comments here. They love their oppressors and hate their potential liberators."

Comr Emmanuel Oke Ofuaro

"Once in a lifetime, there will come an inspirational leader, a leader that will give his people a reason to hope and believe again in their country. A leader whose passion and desire to see his people do well is unwavering.

"A leader that is rugged, dogged, fearless and above all compassionate. That leader is, Omoyele Sowore ! Sowore is serious and passionate about uplifting his people from poverty to prosperity. Sowore has a genuine burning desire to do great things for his people.

"Sowore believes in his people and together they will march into a new Nigeria come 2023."

Source: Legit.ng