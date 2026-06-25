The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora has declared that Governor Francis Nwifuru should not be re-elected in 2027

The group questioned the administration's development record and cited several projects it claims remain unfinished across the state

AEISCID also criticised comments attributed to the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Oguzor Nwali, amid a growing political dispute

A diaspora-based organisation, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID), has declared that Governor Francis Nwifuru should not be returned to office for a second term, intensifying political debate ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

The group's position comes in response to comments attributed to the state's Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Oguzor Nwali, who reportedly dismissed AEISCID and questioned its credibility following previous criticisms of the Nwifuru administration.

Governor Francis Nwifuru during an official engagement in Ebonyi State.

Source: Facebook

Why is the group opposing Nwifuru?

In a statement issued by its Worldwide President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, the organisation challenged the commissioner to present what it described as a verifiable performance record of the governor's administration.

AEISCID argued that despite increased federal allocations to the state, several projects cited by the government remain unfinished. The group referenced infrastructure and housing projects across Ebonyi, claiming they had yet to deliver the expected benefits to residents.

According to the statement, recent visits by media representatives to the state did not produce sufficient evidence of completed landmark projects that could serve as proof of the administration's achievements.

What projects did AEISCID mention?

The organisation pointed to the Vanco flyover and tunnel project, the ICT University in Oferekpe Agbaja and civil servants' housing developments among projects it claimed remain incomplete.

It also criticised what it described as the government's focus on political activities while major development initiatives were yet to be fully realised.

The group said, "the masses should outrightly reject Nwifuru's second term bid because he doesn't deserve it."

AEISCID further compared developments in neighbouring states, arguing that governments elsewhere were pursuing major economic and transportation projects that could boost regional growth.

What did the group say about the commissioner?

Beyond its criticism of the governor, the organisation also took aim at Commissioner Nwali over his comments about the group.

While acknowledging his defence of the administration, AEISCID described him as a "distressed" politician and criticised his public communications.

The group stated, "We would therefore counsel that hence he has taken up the unofficial role of speaking for the government, he should do well to hire the services of professional writers and editors so he does not continue to embarrass Ebonyians and his office!"

The latest exchange reflects growing political tensions in Ebonyi as stakeholders begin positioning ahead of the next governorship contest. The state government has yet to issue a fresh response to the group's latest allegations.

Ebonyi commissioner joins PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Commissioner for Project Monitoring in Ebonyi State, Mr Felix Igboke, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Igboke said he defected to the PDP, bringing more than 10,000 of his supporters with him ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng