The Nigerian Senate passed a historic State Police Bill into law following intense pressure from governors and a national rise in security challenges

The legislation transformed the nation's law enforcement framework by changing the statutory name from "Force" to "Service" to foster a civilian-focused orientation

A dual funding mechanism and clear operational safeguards were established to guarantee financial independence and prevent political abuse

The Nigerian Senate has passed the landmark State Police Bill into law. This legislative milestone follows a surge in security challenges across the country and sustained pressure from state governors who have demanded direct control over their local security architectures.

The new legal framework alters the security system by shifting decentralised law enforcement from a purely federal domain to a shared responsibility.

Senators gathered in Abuja for an emergency plenary session focused on key constitutional amendment proposals. Photo: NigerianSenate

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According to official documents released by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre, the legislation introduces extensive administrative changes designed to modernise policing.

Here are the 10 crucial elements of the Nigeria State Police Bill 2026:

1. A New Identity

The legislation replaces the word "Force" with "Service" across all statutory references, renaming the central body as the Nigeria Police Service. This alteration aims to transition the institution from a militaristic, command-driven agency into a civilian-focused organization geared towards community relations.

2. Decentralised State Commands

Every state across the federation alongside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) receives the legal mandate to establish and manage an independent police infrastructure. These newly formed subnational entities will run concurrently with the federal service rather than competing against it.

Nigeria senate pass state police bill into law. Photo: NPF

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3. Reconstituted Nigeria Police Council

The Nigeria Police Council receives a fresh constitutional mandate to handle national policy reviews and promote inter-governmental synergy.

Its oversight board consists of the President as chairman, state governors, the head of the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police.

4. Creation of State Police Service Councils

To maintain localized oversight without federal interference, individual states must set up a State Police Service Council. Chaired by the respective state governor, this body handles policymaking and administrative accountability, with the State Commissioner of Police serving as secretary.

5. Dual Funding Mechanism.

The law institutes a separated financial framework to safeguard the operations from resource throttling.

The central federation retains funding obligations for the federal tier via the Consolidated Revenue Fund, while state governments assume full financial responsibility for their local commands.

6. Regulated Leadership Tenures

The Inspector-General of Police at the federal level and individual State Commissioners will serve a single, non-renewable term of four years. State Commissioners are appointed by governors on the recommendation of the State Police Service Council, subject to confirmation by the local House of Assembly.

7. Restructured Police Service Commission

The existing Police Service Commission will narrow its regulatory purview to manage only federal officers. Consequently, states will set up independent State Police Service Commissions to oversee recruitments, promotions, and disciplinary measures for lower-ranking state officers.

8. Operational Autonomy and Safeguards

To curb potential political victimization and abuse of power, the law grants operational independence to police chiefs.

All executive directives must be issued in writing, and officers hold the legal right to reject unlawful commands. Dedicated Complaints Response Units will also handle public grievances.

9. Two-Year Transition Window

A Joint Transition Committee featuring federal and state delegates will supervise the administrative handover within a strict 24-month timeline. Existing officers will be reassigned based on current deployments, with their ranks, pensions, and service terms legally protected.

10. Constitutional Alignment

The operational execution of the bill relies on immediate amendments to the 1999 Constitution. Specifically, the National Assembly must alter the Third Schedule and modify the Exclusive Legislative List to formally move policing into the Concurrent Legislative List.

US lawmaker reacts to Nigeria's passing of bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a member of the United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has welcomed the passage of legislation by Nigeria's Senate to establish state police forces.

He described the development as a significant step towards improving security and protecting vulnerable communities.

Source: Legit.ng