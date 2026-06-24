Three governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, Uba Sani and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ogun, Kaduna and Ondo states, have stormed the Senate to observe the voting of the senators on the bill to establish state police.

Also present at the national assembly is Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu. This is coming as the National Assembly is set for what can be said to be one of the most consequential constitutional votes in the democratic history of Nigeria.

President Tinubu had formally transmitted the Constitution Alteration Bill, which sought the creation of the State Police Service. The Senate is expected to debate the bill on Wednesday, during its emergency sittings.

When the National Assembly passed the bill, it would be transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly for ratification. He stressed that the bill will require a two-thirds majority of the 36 state assemblies before the president could assent to it.

The visit of the governors and Gbajabiamila has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Mohammed said he looked forward to what would be passed:

"The question is no longer whether Nigerian needs better security, but whether State Police is the answer. The Senate’s decision could shape the future of policing in the country for decades to come."

Omishore said the move to establish state police should be supported by all Nigerians:

"Security requires absolute seriousness and collective responsibility; it is an effort that demands everyone's active participation. Whoever chooses not to support should be considered an enemy of the country."

De Oracle said the development was a reflection of the momentum gained by state police:

"The presence of governors and the Presidency at the Senate vote shows how much political momentum state police have gained. The real test isn’t passing the bill, it’s building a system that improves security without creating 36 political police forces."

Olanrewaju Yakub questioned why other governors are not present in the Senate to witness the voting:

"Where are the governors of SE, middle belt and other affected states of the nation. There must be a unified message from the Subnationals about their readiness to take over security in their states."

Source: Legit.ng