Reactions As El-Rufai’s Wife Corrects Tinubu’s English In Old Security Post
- Hadiza El-Rufai has prompted reactions after correcting an old security-related statement by Tinubu
- The brief correction has revived discussions around the wording and political context of the 2014 post
- Nigerians have continued to share their position as the exchange gains attention online
A social media exchange has drawn attention after Hadiza Isma El-Rufai corrected an old post by Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the use of the word “bulk.”
Hadiza, wife of former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, replied to Tinubu’s April 14, 2014, post on Thursday, June 25, with a short correction: “*buck”.
The correction was directed at Tinubu’s statement: “On matters of security, the bulk stops at the President’s table.”
The phrase is commonly expressed as “the buck stops at the President’s table”, meaning the final responsibility or accountability rests with the person in charge.
Tinubu’s 2014 security comment
In the old post, Tinubu was reacting to security concerns during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
He wrote: “On matters of security, the bulk stops at the President's table. Like in other countries, Jonathan is the Chief Security Officer. Stop Boko H…”
The post referred to the then-growing insecurity linked to Boko Haram attacks and placed responsibility for national security on the president.
Political context
Hadiza El-Rufai’s brief correction comes at a time her husband, Nasir El-Rufai, is facing political and legal challenges, including investigations by government bodies.
The former Kaduna governor has been involved in disputes with both federal and state institutions, with issues around allegations and investigations forming part of the ongoing political conversation.
Nigerians react to viral correction
The response has since attracted reactions online, with many users revisiting the political situation
surrounding her husband. Read some comments below:
@wolix1759 queried:
"Have they released your husband yet?"
@Adeklinsmann2 posted:
"Sorry ooo Mrs Cambridge."
@olateju_asiwaju
"Lol, he's not here to speak grammar or tap phones. Thank you for paying attention to this matter."
@mdhadjii said:
"I'm sure... this is not about the correction. It's about the KARMA in the message."
@mainolufemi wrote:
"You went back to 2014 to correct Mr. President's spelling. You see why he's afraid of the El-Rufais. Even I will be afraid of you. Although I like your vibes and the fun surrounding you all. Also, I've listened severally to Malam. He's very intelligent and also very stubborn, like my grandfather."
@CalebSarda79754 posted:
"Mama. U get mind dey correct, Mr President, instead of begging for ur husband's release. Lol."
@nestaseyi wrote:
"There's a reason you felt the need to edit it."
@AlexOkeyObasy wrote:
"This woman and trouble-making are like 5&6."
@ugwuekeMba said:
"Your husband helped him in Chatham House; you are now helping him on Twitter. Your family has been kind to him. Kudos!"
@hollabcjay04 wrote:
"Day just break since 2014."
Timi Frank demands fair trial for El-Rufai
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former APC chieftain Timi Frank called for fairness and due process in the handling of Nasir El-Rufai’s detention by security agencies.
Frank said El-Rufai voluntarily returned to Nigeria and urged authorities to respect his rights while allowing him access to prepare his legal defence.
He also called on the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society groups, and northern leaders to monitor the case and demand transparency.
Source: Legit.ng
Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng