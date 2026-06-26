Hadiza El-Rufai has prompted reactions after correcting an old security-related statement by Tinubu

The brief correction has revived discussions around the wording and political context of the 2014 post

Nigerians have continued to share their position as the exchange gains attention online

A social media exchange has drawn attention after Hadiza Isma El-Rufai corrected an old post by Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the use of the word “bulk.”

Tinubu’s 2014 statement on security trends again after El-Rufai’s wife points out a mistake in the old post. Photo: Hadizel, officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Hadiza, wife of former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, replied to Tinubu’s April 14, 2014, post on Thursday, June 25, with a short correction: “*buck”.

The correction was directed at Tinubu’s statement: “On matters of security, the bulk stops at the President’s table.”

The phrase is commonly expressed as “the buck stops at the President’s table”, meaning the final responsibility or accountability rests with the person in charge.

Tinubu’s 2014 security comment

In the old post, Tinubu was reacting to security concerns during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He wrote: “On matters of security, the bulk stops at the President's table. Like in other countries, Jonathan is the Chief Security Officer. Stop Boko H…”

The post referred to the then-growing insecurity linked to Boko Haram attacks and placed responsibility for national security on the president.

Political context

Hadiza El-Rufai’s brief correction comes at a time her husband, Nasir El-Rufai, is facing political and legal challenges, including investigations by government bodies.

The former Kaduna governor has been involved in disputes with both federal and state institutions, with issues around allegations and investigations forming part of the ongoing political conversation.

Nigerians react to viral correction

The response has since attracted reactions online, with many users revisiting the political situation

Hadiza El-Rufai reacts to Bola Tinubu’s 2014 security post with a one-word correction on social media. Photo: Hadizel

Source: Twitter

surrounding her husband. Read some comments below:

@wolix1759 queried:

"Have they released your husband yet?"

@Adeklinsmann2 posted:

"Sorry ooo Mrs Cambridge."

@olateju_asiwaju

"Lol, he's not here to speak grammar or tap phones. Thank you for paying attention to this matter."

@mdhadjii said:

"I'm sure... this is not about the correction. It's about the KARMA in the message."

@mainolufemi wrote:

"You went back to 2014 to correct Mr. President's spelling. You see why he's afraid of the El-Rufais. Even I will be afraid of you. Although I like your vibes and the fun surrounding you all. Also, I've listened severally to Malam. He's very intelligent and also very stubborn, like my grandfather."

@CalebSarda79754 posted:

"Mama. U get mind dey correct, Mr President, instead of begging for ur husband's release. Lol."

@nestaseyi wrote:

"There's a reason you felt the need to edit it."

@AlexOkeyObasy wrote:

"This woman and trouble-making are like 5&6."

@ugwuekeMba said:

"Your husband helped him in Chatham House; you are now helping him on Twitter. Your family has been kind to him. Kudos!"

@hollabcjay04 wrote:

"Day just break since 2014."

Timi Frank demands fair trial for El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former APC chieftain Timi Frank called for fairness and due process in the handling of Nasir El-Rufai’s detention by security agencies.

Frank said El-Rufai voluntarily returned to Nigeria and urged authorities to respect his rights while allowing him access to prepare his legal defence.

He also called on the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society groups, and northern leaders to monitor the case and demand transparency.

Source: Legit.ng