Kunle Afolayan's daughter, Eyiyemi, explained why she would rather marry a financially modest man

The young Nollywood actress also explained why she would never become a second or third wife

Her comments about building wealth with a man generated mixed reactions on social media

Actress Eyiyemi Afolayan, daughter of Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has spoken about her views on marriage, wealth and polygamy.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, shared on their Instagram page on June 24, the actress said she would rather marry a poor man than a wealthy one, explaining that money often changes how men behave in relationships.

Eyiyemi Afolayan reveals her preference for poor men over wealthy suitors. Photo: eyiyemi.afolayan

Source: Instagram

Eyiyemi Afolayan explained that wealth can make men disrespectful or unfaithful, and that she prefers someone financially modest but hardworking.

“I can’t build with a man. Why can’t I build with a man? You know men; they are ingrates. If I marry a man who doesn’t have money and see money, if I marry him, he will stay with me, not because he loves me, but because he doesn’t have the money to flirt around.”

Eyiyemi Afolayan added that she cannot marry a man who depends entirely on her for survival, insisting that any partner must have a legitimate source of income.

“I was born into wealth. Any man who wants to marry me must be doing something for himself. I can’t be feeding him, but I can support him.”

Actor Kunle Afolayan's daughter, Eyiyemi, opens up about her relationship choices and supports her father's lifestyle. Photo: eyiyemi.afolayan

Source: Instagram

The Anikulapo movie star also rejected the idea of polygamy, saying she would never agree to be a second or third wife.

“I can’t be a second or third wife for any man. It is not because I am jealous or anything. A polygamous home comes with a lot of troubles.”

While she made her personal stance clear, Eyiyemi noted that she respects her father’s choice of wanting to marry many wives.

She said Kunle Afolayan is an adult who knows what he wants, and that she and her siblings will support whatever decision he makes.

Watch the interview video below:

Fans react to Eyiyemi Afolayan's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared different views, with many praising her smart answers while some disagreed with her stance.

@omidan_olayinka wrote:

"I love all her opinions on issues asked, and she answered them beautifully well. If you have problems with her answers, can i ask you why🤷🏽"

@trendytandteventsandcakes commented:

"I love her and her choice of words....she is also very smart😍"

@dharmie_lol reacted:

"I love a diplomatic person like me 😂😂 i like her already"

@lati_tola said:

"Absolutely nonsense you can't build with your husband, but you can enjoy what your husband has built."

@i_am_yinpek1821 noted:

"She's mastered the act of diplomacy 🙌 It takes discernment to really understand where she stands."

Kunle Afolayan celebrates daughter, Eyiyemi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afolayan celebrated his daughter Eyiyemi as she marked her 20th birthday in grand style.

The proud father took to Instagram to share warm photos and pour out heartfelt prayers for her continued wisdom and prosperity.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye also joined the celebration by showering praises on the young talent for striving to become a better version of herself.

Source: Legit.ng