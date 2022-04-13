Police authorities in Lagos state have apprehended an officer seen in a viral video smoking Indian hemp

The officer who is attached to one of the police divisions in Lagos state will now face disciplinary measures

The Inspector-General of Police had ordered the immediate arrest of the officer after the circulation of the video

Lagos - An Assistant Superintendent of Police, attached to Shogunle division in Lagos, Babatunde Adebayo, has been arrested for smoking Indian hemp in public.

Adebayo was caught on camera, puffing on a wrap of cannabis while he was in a gathering on Sunday, April 10.

IGP Baba had ordered the immediate arrest of the officer when he saw the viral video. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Tuesday evening, April 12, the spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

“Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the immediate commencement of appropriate disciplinary measures commensurate with his rank.”

Police headquarters spokesman confirms arrest of officer

The acting force public relations officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also confirmed the arrest in a post on Twitter.

In another post on Twitter, Prince Adejobi wrote:

“Majorly, inappropriate behaviours are triggered by drug abuse and misuse, even some law enforcement agents' abnormal actions or inactions are influenced by drugs. So we will caution them before they commit any blunder or more blunders. Do the right thing at the right time.”

