Efforts are ongoing to secure the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and make it safe for Nigerians plying the road

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed one of its helicopters along the route to ensure aerial surveillance

The Inspector-General of Police had gone on an on-the-spot assessment of the area this past weekend

FCT, Abuja - The air wing of the Nigeria Police Force has commenced its aerial patrol and surveillance along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The move is in furtherance of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba's directive that the expressway should be secured by NPF personnel.

The police aerial patrol and surveillance is to ensure that the Abuja-Kaduna expressway is safe for road users. Photo credit: @Princemoye1

Source: Twitter

The IGP who visited the area over the weekend promised Nigerians that the police will fortify the route and ensure safety for all motorists and passengers who pass through the route.

He said:

“We will be discharging our responsibilities to attain the primacy of internal security in Nigeria.”

The acting spokesman for the police force headquarters, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi also shared photos of the aerial surveillance on his Twitter page.

