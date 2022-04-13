Police authorities in Nigeria say they have identified the policeman who was caught smoking weed in Lagos.

Police say the officer's name is ASP Babatunde Adebayo and that appropriate disciplinary actions will be meted against him

Nigerians are reacting to the revelation of the man's name with one social media user referring to him as an inter-divisional smoker

The Nigerian police have identified the officer who was seen smoking weed in public. The man's name is ASP Babatunde Adebayo.

ASP Adebayo was seen puffing weed in full glare of the public, a development the police say it frowns at. His picture was taken and sent to police authorities in Abuja.

Nigerian Police identified its officer caught smoking in public. Photo credit: @Princemoye1 and @policeng

Source: Twitter

Disciplinary action to be taken against him

Sharing the man's name today on Twitter Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Acting Force PRO, FHQ Abuja said the errant officer is attached to the Shogunle Divison of the Lagos State Command.

His words:

"The Lagos State Police Command has identified the police officer pictured smoking weed at the Ijora area of Lagos State. He is ASP Babatunde Adebayo serving at Shogunle Divison of the Command.

"Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has directed the immediate commencement of appropriate disciplinary measures commensurate with his rank. CP Alabi has equally warned officers and men of the Command to stay clear of all unprofessional and unethical conducts as any officer found guilty of these acts will be severely sanctioned."

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter took to the comment section to bare their minds. Here are some of what they are saying:

@RadicalYouthMan said:

"Bros, it's not weed but m@rijuana. If you are going to prosecute him please use the proper terminology ... before we come de hear of technicalities."

@twitwiyarn said:

"From Shogunle to Ijora, he is inter-divisional smoker."

@arabchief reacted:

"There was a police smoking competition going on. Shogunle and ijora were in the semi finals."

