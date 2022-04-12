Africa is known for what many have termed ‘religiosity’ due to the continent’s interest in Christianity religion.

Though Christianity is borrowed, Africa is currently one of the continents in the world that patronizes the religion at an unimaginable level.

The practice of religion in Africa has undoubtedly reached an unprecedented height, leading to the proliferation of churches across every corner.

Pastors with different doctrines have emerged across the country, with some believed to have worked on the gullibility of their congregants.

But as pastors try to justify different doctrines that should have been considered unacceptable on the continent, winning more followers to their churches, controversial issues have continued to emerge, putting to doubt what some of the pastors preach.

The late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu performing her song on stage. Photo Credit: House on the Rock

Source: Facebook

Death of Osinachi Nwachukwu

Recently, Ekweme crooner, Osinachi passed on after an alleged fight with her husband. The gospel artist who was alleged to have been in an abusive marriage passed on in a hospital after her husband allegedly hit her on the chest. The doctor had confirmed that the musician died of a blood-related complication that had affected her chest.

Since her death, Nigerians and human rights activists have continued to condemn a situation where an individual would endure an abusive marriage due to religion. It has been alleged that pastors had advised her to stay in the marriage due to her faith, citing the “ for better for worse’’ Christianity teaching.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, has since arrested Osinachi’s husband, for allegedly being physically abusive.

Family reveals details of Osinachi’s death

The elder sister to the late gospel singer, Ms Favour Madu, in her own claim told Vanguard that her sister might have died of complications from domestic voilence as the family was informed of the fight she had with her husband before her death, but the husband is yet to respond to the allegation.

The sister further revealed that Osinachi believed that walking oou of her marriage was against her faith, hence she remained in the marriage despite the family pressure on her to leave. It’s also believed that some men of God have encouraged her to remain in the marriage.

Osinachi was a member of the Pastor Paul Enenche’s Dunamis church.

Pastor Enenche not aware of Osinachi’s abusive marriage

Debora Enenche, a lawyer and daughter of Pastor Paul Eneche has claimed that her father was not aware that the gospel artist was going through such an abusive marriage, vowing to bring anyone involved in the death of the singer to book.

Religion killed Osinachi - Pastor Anselm

But a Senior Pastor of the Revival Assembly Church Lagos, Anselm Madubuko, was of the opinion that religion killed the singer. According to the pastor on his official Facebook page on Monday April 11, Madubuko also said there would be more separations and divorces among couples.

He opined that as long as people believe that knowing Jesus alone is not enough for heaven, they will keep dying out of fear. The pastor apparently made a case against holding on to some doctrines that could lead to death.

Osinachi: Olori Naomi blames public validation

Similarly, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Silekunola believed that Christians often consider public perception of them when the question of divorce arises.

In a tribute to the late singer on her Instagram, she said women should know that what cannot work won’t work and they should learn to pull out even if the world is not ready to listen to their cry while in an abusive marriage.

She warned women against seeking public validation. Naomi admonished that an abusive husband will not love a woman in her grave, hence any woman who finds herself in such a marriage should leave without hesitation.

Dorothy Njemanze blames hypocritic ideology

According to Dorothy Njemanze, whose foundation provides support for the survival of sexual abuse and gender violence, saving oneself from domestic violence is a huge burden and very difficult to achieve. Njemanze said the abuser often conditions the victims’ mind to believe that there is little or nothing they can do to save themselves.

Blaming hypocrisy, she said the same people shouting that Osinachi should have left before her death, would have still blamed her if she had taken that all-important decision. She argued that if she had left, she wouldn’t have been booked for a performance as a gospel singer because she must have acted against the Christian doctrine.

She said:

"So the hypocritic ideology that we promote, forgetting the inhumane effect it has on females and other vulnerable groups needs to be looked at again. I make bold to say that this is where religion takes from humanity. I subscribe to spirituality as I’m not a religious person.

Is marriage for the worse

Legit.ng has gathered that most women endure marriage instead of enjoying same. A Rev. Father in the Abuja Archdiocese who does not want to be mentioned in print said majority of the women that come to him for marriage counseling were going through abusive and violent marriages but prefer to endure, either because of the true love they have for their husbands or because of their children and age.

According to him, some will say “Where will I go to at this age? Who will I leave my children for? I truly love my husband and I think he does too. I believe he will change.”

He said even when advised to leave a marriage because of violence, most women prefer to remain in the marriage. According to him, most of them don’t return for counseling after they get the advice to quit their life-threatening marriage. “We mostly advise them to separate and not to totally divorce. But they prefer to remain and not to give room for that,’’ he said.

Legit.ng recalls that the Abuja-based gospel singer died on April 8, 2022 after she was allegedly hit on her chest by her husband alleged to be found of abusing her.

The gospel artist was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed that blood had gathered in her chest.

Osinachi’s family members have raised the alarm over her death, leading to the arrest of her husband suspected to be responsible for her death.

