The death of gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died as a result of domestic violence continues to generate reactions

Neighbours of the Nwachukwus have confirmed that the late gospel artiste went through hell in the hands of her husband

Already, the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of Osinachi's husband over the allegations of serial beating

FCT, Abuja - Since the demise of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the gospel singer known for her collaborative hit track ‘Ekwueme’, there have been allegations that the singer was a victim of domestic violence.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Osinachi’s death, Mama Sarah, the house help of the family told The Cable newspaper that she has been working for the family for close to a year, but only visits the house three times a week to help with chores.

Osinachi's death sparked outrage across Nigeria because of the circumstances of her demise. Photo credit: House on the Rock

Mama Sarah said whenever she notices the couple quarrelling, Osinachi would dress up, leave the house and go to the church.

One of the neighbours, however, told the newspaper that she always hears Osinachi screaming and her husband addressing her with derogatory words.

She said their squabbles were constant, such that she worried if the husband was actually a pastor as he claimed to be.

Another neighbour, from whom Osinachi buys stockfish, said the few times she saw and conversed with her, the singer always looked “depressed, tensed and scared.”

Musa, a gateman in the building behind Osinachi’s house, said the couple often fought, and that on several occasions, he had to scale the fence of the house to unlock the gate for the singer, whenever her husband locks her out.

His words:

“Before the woman died, they fought a lot and even at night I hear them quarrel. I don’t know if he [the husband] does not like her going out but if the woman goes out, he will lock the gate and refuse to open the gate when she comes back.

“She will come and call me to help her climb the fence and unlock the gate for her. And once she enters, the man will start making trouble again.”

Osinachi's death: Police confirm Nwachukwu's arrest

In a related development, the police public relations officer in the Federal Capital Territory, DSP Josephine Adeh, has confirmed the arrest of Nwachukwu, the late singer's husband saying:

“The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report at Lugbe police station.

“Following the complaint, we arrested the suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing. We will make findings public.”

Federal govt vows to ensure late Osinachi gets justice

Meanwhile, the federal government has vowed that Late Osinachi will get justice even in death.

Minister of women affairs Dame Pauline Tallen said this in a statement she personally signed and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 11.

Dame Tallen said Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late popular gospel artiste, will be prosecuted.

