This is as the middle-aged man identified simply as Taofeek Gbolagade was said to have reacted angrily at the wife over Sahur

The ugly incident that occurred in Ogbere housing estate in Ibadan, Oyo state, has been confirmed by the state's police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso

A middle-aged man, Taofeek Gbolagade, on Tuesday morning, beat his pregnant wife, name withheld, to stupor over her failure to prepare a Ramadan meal for him.

Vanguard reports that the incident happened around 4a.m at their residence in Ogbere housing estate in Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to an eyewitness report, the man is always in the habit of beating his wife over any misunderstanding they have.

The Oyo state police command has confirmed the ugly incident. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

The eyewitness said:

“This man always beats his wife over any little misunderstanding they have. I was able to record today’s event. He is a Muslim so I think they had an argument over Sahur.

“This man didn’t mind that she was pregnant with his second child and started pouncing on her. She wailed for hours before she was able to flee to her parents’ house. Gbolagade has flown his house after being declared wanted by the security personnel.”

Police react

Confirming the incident, the State police public relations officer, (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso said an investigation had commenced on the matter and updates would be provided in due course.

