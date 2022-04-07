Former President Goodluck Jonathan has confirmed the death of two policemen in the accident involving his convoy in Abuja

Jonathan said two other officers were also injured, adding that they have been taken to the hospital for treatment

The former president expressed sadness over the tragic incident and prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless the families they left behind

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has spoken about the accident involving his convoy in Abuja on Wednesday evening, April 6.

The accident occurred while Jonathan was heading home from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Legit.ng earlier reported.

Ex-President Jonathan mourns two policemen who died in the accident involving his convoy in Abuja. Photo credit: @AnthonyEhilebo

Source: Twitter

Speaking after the tragic incident which happened within the airport, Jonathan in a statement released by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, confirmed that two police officers died instantly, Daily Trust reported.

He said the accident involved a car conveying the security men working with him, adding that two other officers sustained injuries.

Death of policemen painful, says Jonathan

Jonathan, who described the incident as painful, said the deceased officers were dedicated to duty.

The statement reads:

“Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate tragic death of two police officers attached to him, in a road crash today at the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

“The former President who described the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning."

The deceased policemen are identified as Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma.

Two other officers injured, taken to hospital

Legit.ng gathers that two other officers sustained injuries in the accident.

They were reportedly rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

The former president said he has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.

He prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.

FRSC confirms accident, gives update

Meanwhile, the FRSC has also confirmed the death of two persons in the accident.

FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, added that two other aides were also hospitalised at the National hospital in Abuja after they sustained various degrees of injury.

He said the former president was not injured as the car he was in was not part of the ones that crashed.

