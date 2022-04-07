Another day, another horrific story in Anambra as the new governor of the state settles down to the business of governance

This time, criminal elements have attacked and set fire to the local government secretariat where the governor is from

The newly-sworn-in governor of the southeast state, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, have been making efforts to ensure peace reigns in Anambra

FCT, Abuja - The Daily Sun newspaper is reporting that the Aguata Local Government secretariat is currently on fire.

According to sources quoted in the report, the secretariat was attacked by some unknown gunmen.

Governor Soludo has a lot to do in ensuring peace in Anambra state. Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Daily Post newspaper reports that the attack began on Thursday, April 7 in the afternoon when the council headquarters was set on fire by the attackers, who are believed to be the same people that attacked the market in the council, Eke Ekwulobia.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the secretariat was on fire but said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“Following the report of the fire incident at the local government headquarters, the command has deployed men to the area and the situation has been brought under control.”

He also said that men of the Anambra state fire service have been contacted and they are already combating the inferno.

Aguata local government area is where the incumbent governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is from.

A video of the incident shared on social media shared by one Michael Okwegba shows thick smoke billowing from the ruins of the secretariat.

Unknown gunmen kill 3 FRSC officials in Anambra state

Recall that a deadly attack was carried out by unknown gunmen in the state resulting in the death of officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who were on their duty post.

The incident occurred along the Igbokwu-Ezinifite-Uga link road located around Aguata local government area.

An eyewitness disclosed that despite the attack, the vehicle of the commission’s officials remained intact.

Governor Soludo's one-day prayer session in Anambra state

To stem the tide of violence in the state, Governor Soludo had directed that the residents of Anambra would participate in a one-day prayer session.

He said the prayer session will counter all the evil effects of the sit-at-home protest and violence in the state.

According to the governor, the session would be used to seek the face of God and mark an end to the Monday sit-at-home, but observers say the move was a flop.

Source: Legit.ng