The Ijaw Youth Council say they suspect foul play in the recent accident involving the convoy of Dr Goodluck Jonathan

According to the council, the accident may be a ply by enemies of the former president to kill him ahead of the 2023 elections

There have been loud calls for Jonathan to join the 2023 presidential race but the former Nigerian leader is yet to speak on his stance

Port Harcourt - The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has alleged that the accident which involved a car in the convoy of former president Goodluck Jonathan in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was an attempt by some conspirators to kill the former Nigerian leader.

The national president of IYC, Peter Igbifa, made the allegation issued on Thursday, April 7 and seen by Legit.ng.

Dr. Jonathan's car was not involved in the accident that occurred in Abuja.

Source: Getty Images

He stated that the incident was connected to the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Some political groups have been rooting for Jonathan to contest for the presidential election ahead of 2023.

Igbifa said the accident was an attempt to stop Jonathan from returning to Aso Rock in 2023 as president.

Part of the statement read:

“It is obvious that some people are after the former president. They want him dead. And we believe it is not unconnected with the constant appearance of his name in the forthcoming 2023 election.”

Udom Emmanuel consoles with Jonathan over convoy accident

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has condoled with Jonathan over the incident.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“I condole with our former president, His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on the unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of two of his aides.

“May God console Your Excellency and the families of the departed. And may our Good Lord keep you safe and hide you in the shadow of His wings.”

FRSC confirms accident of Jonathan's convoy, gives update

Recall that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of two persons in the accident.

FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, added that two other aides were also hospitalised at the National hospital in Abuja after they sustained various degrees of injury.

He said the former president was not injured as the car he was in was not part of the ones that crashed.

Jonathan speaks on accident involving his convoy

Speaking after the tragic incident, Jonathan in a statement released by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, confirmed that two police officers died instantly at the scene of the accident.

He said the accident involved a car conveying the security men working with him, adding that two other officers sustained injuries.

Jonathan, who described the incident as painful, said the deceased officers were dedicated to duty.

