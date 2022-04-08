Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi has pledged that the ministry under his supervision will continue to deliver adequate transport services

He said the ministry will not dissuade from its commitment to deliver pliable roads, ultra-modern waterway transportation, and a world-class railway system

Ameachi also revealed that plans are in place to make Nigeria the hub of modern transportation in West Africa and Central Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Emerging updates from the federal government over the abduction of passengers in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have revealed that efforts have been intensified to release the abducted passengers.

According to a report by Leadership Newspaper, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said a joint effort by the ministry and security operatives is in place to ensure the release of the abductees.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has urged Nigerians to donate to the treatment of the Kaduna train victims.

Ameachi made this known on Thursday, April 7 during a media parley as he also sympathized with the families of the victims and reassured them of the relentless efforts to bring back the victims.

While reeling out the activities and project updates of the ministry, Amaechi said the ministry under his supervision will continue to deliver an adequate transport system, Legit.ng gathered.

Adequate transport system my priority – Rotimi Amaechi

He said:

“It is in the realisation of this that government made transportation infrastructure a priority both in this two plans.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that the nation has a vibrant, responsive, efficient, and effective transport system capable of adequately meeting the needs of a modern, industrial and vibrant economy.

He further stated that the ministry will not dissuade from its core mandate to deliver a good railway system, efficient waterway transport system, good and pliable roads, and adequate coordination of the transport industry in general.

Ameachi further revealed that plans are in place to make Nigeria the centre for urban transportation in West Africa and Central Africa.

Ameachi appeals to Nigerians to donate to victims of train attack

Meanwhile, Amaechi has urged Nigerians to donate to the medical services of the affected victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

Ameahi stated this on Tuesday, March 30 during a visit scene of the incident in Kaduna and to the victims of the attack at the hospital.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that dead bodies were recovered at the scene of the incident while some of the victims are still receiving medical treatment.

Train Attack: Tinubu calls for donations

Similarly, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the attacked Kaduna train.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

Source: Legit.ng