More facts are emerging on the recent controversy concerning the memo which was rejected by the Federal Executive Council

The memo for a security contract was presented to the council by the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi but rejected by members

The issue was brought up by the minister after the terrorists' attack on a Kaduna-boun train, but sources in the council say he was being economical with the truth

FCT, Abuja - Sources in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) say seven months after the FEC asked the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to represent a memo proposing that a company be approved to implement a multi-billion naira railway security contract, the minister is yet to do so.

Facts are now beginning to emerge on how the minister refused to implement that FEC resolution and failed to re-present the memo which requested funding for the procurement of equipment to secure the Abuja-Kaduna railway after it was initially turned down.

Amaechi was said to have ignored the federal government's directive to re-submit N3.7billion rail security memo. Photo credit: Nur Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to a member of the FEC, since September 24, 2021, Amaechi is yet to reproduce the rejected memo to the FEC as requested by the council at a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The source who was quoted by Authority newspaper said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“FEC had doubts about the capability of a company, which was formed less than two years prior and had no track record of handling a contract of N3.7billion or a contract on surveillance systems. The company was also to be paid upfront.

“There were serious concerns also about a conflict of interest when it was hinted that the owners of the bogus company, Mogjan Nigeria Limited, was a close confidant of the minister with no experience whatsoever in security or technology-related assignments.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari in particular questioned the memo, with not one single member of the council speaking in favour.

“Everyone that spoke roundly questioned the memo severely. Indeed Amaechi was unhappy that the memo did not have any support whatsoever.

“It was after the round of condemnations by FEC members that the VP who presided then directed the transport minister to go back and fix the issues raised and bring back the memo to the Council for reconsideration and approval.”

Kaduna train attack: El-Rufai reveals he warned FG against night journeys

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack which occurred on Monday, March 28, saying:

“You know, I told the minister to stop operating after 5 pm. The evening train, I said they should discontinue it. Because we knew they were likely to attack at night.”

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations after terrorists' attack

Meanwhile, the NRC has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations following the terrorists' attack.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, saying its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances.”

The corporation informed passengers that further communication would be given in due course on the next line of action.

Source: Legit.ng