Emerging reports have confirmed that some of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have been discharged from the hospital

It was gathered that the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna provided free treatment to the victims

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi stated that the federal government is already facilitating bringing experts to treat delicate wounds

Nigerians have been urged to tread the path of charity by donating to the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack by suspected bandits, DailyTrust reports

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi made this on Tuesday, March 30 during a visit scene of the incident in Kaduna.

dead bodies were recovered at the scene of the incident while some of the victims are still receiving medical treatment.

It was also gathered that some persons are still missing which include a woman, her husband, and four kids.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation however noted that some of the missing persons had reportedly scampered into the bush for safety while many believed that they may have been abducted by the suspected bandits.

Ameachi says attack would have been intercepted, but…..

Meanwhile, Ameachi while speaking on the attack said the attack would have been intercepted if the train was equipped with sophisticated security gadgets.

He said the procurement of a N3 billion high capacity rail track cameras and sensors would have been proved pivotal in spotting the perpetrators of the attack.

The minister during his visit to victims at the hospital disclosed that the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna took care of the victims without charges.

He however beseeched Nigerians to help donate to the treatment of the victims stating that they needed better drugs produced abroad.

He said:

”The CMD and I have been talking, the army has not charged one kobo on any patient, and they have given the maximum medical treatment that they can give to any patients.”

He also disclosed that experts will be made available to treat delicate wounds and give victims adequate treatment to aid their quick recovery.

It was also gathered all patients admitted at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna have been discharged except for seven.

Amaechi also lauded and expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for their selfless service in ensuring that the victims get adequate treatment.

He went further to state that efforts are ongoing by the federal government to bring drugs outside the country for the victims.

Train Attack: Tinubu calls for donations

Similarly, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the attacked Kaduna train.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

Kaduna Attack: Reps fumes at IGP, defence minister for failing to appear in person

Meanwhile, in a bid to investigate the incident, the House of Representatives have summoned key parties involved.

However, some of the key parties which is the minister of defence Bashir Magashi, and inspector general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba have failed to honour the call.

The House of Representatives were furious about the absence of the IGP and the defence chief who sent representatives which the green chamber rejected.

