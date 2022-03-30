Bola Tinubu has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the Kaduna train attacked by terrorists

Tinubu had earlier cancelled his birthday celebrations a day after the attack occurred in the northwest state

The former Lagos state governor described the attack as an atrocity, even as he called on the authorities to address Nigeria's security challenges

Lagos - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the Kaduna train that was attacked by terrorists on Monday, May 28.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

Tinubu urged security agencies to step up their efforts to rid the country of terrorism. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

Tinubu said that terror and banditry must be defeated in addressing the security challenges of the country.

He noted:

“We must eradicate them such that these twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of our national soil. We must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria,.

“To the bereaved, I offer my thoughts and prayers. To the wounded, may you heal. To the perpetrators, I have nothing to say except that may the justice you face be swift and uncompromising.”

Minister of transportation reacts to attack on Kaduna-bound train

Meanwhile, the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has reacted to the Kaduna train attack.

In a tweet on Tuesday, March 30, the minister wrote:

“I am devastated, heartbroken by what I saw on a visit to the site of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack in company of the minister of state for transportation, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, and the minister for police affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this dastardly attack and their families.

“Again, I call on all agencies that need to give approvals for the surveillance equipment and sensors for effective monitoring of the rail tracks to do so quickly, to forestall attacks like this.”

VP Osinbajo visits Kaduna state after train attack by terrorists

Earlier in the day, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo arrived Kaduna to see the extent of damage done by terrorists in the state.

The vice president also visited some of the victims of the attack receiving treatment in two hospitals in the state.

VP Osinbajo was said to have been heading to an event in Lagos state, before he made a detour to nearby Kaduna state after he was informed of the attack.

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya visits scene of train attack

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya visited the scene of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack on Tuesday, March 29.

The COAS was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

The army chief returned to Abuja to brief President Buhari on the extent of damage caused by the terrorists.

