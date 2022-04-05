The authorities in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are not taking any chances in terms of securing the city

Intense attacks by terrorist groups in neighbouring states have placed the authorities on red alert to avert an ugly situation

Soldiers have been deployed across the Nigerian capital to ensure that criminal elements do not cause havoc in the centre of power

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that Nigerian soldiers have been placed on red alert following an intelligence report of a planned terror attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to the report, troops have been specifically deployed to villages and area councils located along the Abuja/Lokoja expressway namely Abaji, Kwali, and Gwagwalada.

The Nigerian military high command led by General Irabor is making sure that the country's capital is secured. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Some of the soldiers are already on condone and search operations at Giri close to the University of Abuja where they mounted security checkpoints on all entry/exit points into the FCT.

It was gathered that following the attack on the Abuja/Kaduna train last Tuesday, the Army authorities met and put strategies in place to prevent any attack on the city and surrounding states.

It also established a new Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Rijana, where the terrorists planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to blow off the rail lines.

The soldiers are said to be targeting specific vehicles and persons which cannot be mentioned in print so as not to jeopardise the operations.

The operations which started on Monday, April 4 have begun to yield positive results with the arrest of some persons.

Aside from the roadblocks and security checkpoints, the soldiers are also carrying out snap checks in different parts of the city.

A top military source quoted in the report said:

“You know we are in an election year and criminals would do anything to want to destabilise the relative peace in the nation’s capital with their evil activities which they have been trying for some time without success.

“We’re deploying to the communities located along the Abuja/Lokoja highways because there is intelligence that these criminals are trying to establish their bases after excessive bombings of their enclaves in the northeast and northwest.

“The criminals are taking advantage of these rural communities in the FCT to establish an attack and kidnap innocent persons.

“For some time, cases of kidnapping have been rife in the FCT, especially in the communities located along the Abuja/Lokoja highways. That necessitated the deployment of troops.”

Armed bandits kidnap Lagos-bound passengers in Kogi state

Recall that seven passengers on board Benue state-owned transport vehicle, Benue Links were recently kidnapped by armed bandits in nearby Kogi state.

The captors have since opened talks with families of their victims while demanding N5 million each on a pastor and his son.

Narrating the incident, the wife of the abducted pastor, Hannah Orhena, said her husband and son alongside five others were taken into captivity on Tuesday, March 29 about 3 pm around the Kabba area in Kogi state.

Insecurity: Senator Ndume accuses federal government of incompetence

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has accused the federal government of complacency in Nigeria's eroding security system.

Ndume alleged that the Nigerian government has not done well in handling the security challenges across the country.

The senator lamented that the process of getting tasks delivered and securing people's lives has become frustrating in the country.

