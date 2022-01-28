Dowen College Lekki, Lagos state has announced the resignation of its board of governors, founder and chairman

The school made the announcement on Thursday, January 27, via a statement signed by one Tomi Borishade on behalf of the board of governors

According to the school, the resignation of its key leaders is aimed at showcasing its commitment to ensuring that all parties involved in the matter get justice

Following the alleged murder of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, the leadership of Dowen College on Thursday, January 27, said that its board of governors, founder and chairman, Olumide Philips have "chosen to retire".

The college said the decision by its key members and founder to retire is in line with the institution's strategy to reorganise after the death of one of its students.

The Nation reports that the college in a statement said that this particular decision and many more to come are aimed at reassuring the general public of the school's commitment to ensure that all parties involved in the matter get justice.

Dowen College highlights its core values

It also said that the action would help in sustaining the institution's 24-year legacy which it has since sustained.

The statement titled, 'Dowen College Shares Plans Going Forward: a New Chapter,' was signed by Tomi Borishade, on behalf of the board.

Borishade said that the school within 24-years has built a strong exemplary educational institution with high moral values and a culture of enviable track record.

The statement added that the institution has continued to review its policies with parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and best practices are adhered to going forward.

Borishade said:

“A few weeks ago, the school experienced the unfortunate loss of a promising young student Sylvester Oromoni. May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God grant the Oromoni family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Tribune reports that Borishade added that the board of governors have decided to invite external consultants to work with the school’s management.

He said this process would go on for the next few months to ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed.

He said:

"We pray we will never experience such an unfortunate incident in our community again."

