The former minister described the late Pa Olaniyan as a very influential figure in his life and career.

While eulogizing his mentor, reigned all manner of reverence and admiration for the 93-year-old veteran

He went further to liken late Pa Olaniyan to a warrior, an elder statesman, and a man whose impact has helped humanity

Odeomu, Osun - A former minister of police affairs, Abdul Jelili Adesiyan has described the death of his mentor and teacher, Chief CFI Olaniyan as a great loss to Nigeria, especially the people of Osun state.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, on Tuesday, April 5, Adesiyan described the late Olaniyan as a man who came, saw, and conquered.

Late Chief CFI Olaniyan was the former chairman of the proprietors’ association in Lagos state. Photo Credit: (Abdul Jelili Adesiyan)

He said:

“We thought he will remain to see his work in humanity forever but we are not God The Alpha and Omega of life. God blessed him with everything and long life.”

Adesiyan also stated that the late Olaniyan had a huge influence on him as a person stating that he everything to humanity.

Adesanyan eulogises his mentor, late Olaniyan

He said:

“He was everything to humanity, the teacher, the proprietor, the politician, the elder statesman, the chairman of the proprietors’ association in Lagos state. A warrior who never ran away from a fight. He was a principal till he gave up the ghost.

“I can see him humming to paradise. God bless the wives he left behind and all children both biological and adopted including me. Alhaj Abdul Jelili Oyewale Adesiyan Jallo 1976 sets of Victory High school Abule Onigbagbo, airport Road ikeja.

“Indeed a loss to Nigeria. Rest well papa in the bosom of your Lord whom we all know you worshipped to the end.”

Source: Legit.ng