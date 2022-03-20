Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan, a former minister of police affairs, has described Senator Iyiola Omisore as a best candidate for APC national secretary

Omisore is the favourite candidate of the leaders of party in the southwest including the presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Adesiyan said that Omisore has political wherewithal to occupy the position and discharge his duties diligently

Osogbo, Osun - A former police affairs minister, Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southwest to throw their weights behind the aspiration of Senator Iyiola Omisore to become the national secretary of the party ahead of its convention in Abuja on Saturday, March 26.

Legit.ng reports that Adesiyan, who is fondly called Jallo, said in a statement he issued on Sunday, March 20, that Omisore had submitted his intention form for the position two days ago, pledging to deliver and be diligent in his works if given the opportunity.

A former minister of police affairs, Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan, has urged APC leaders in the southwest to support Senator Iyiola Omisore's ambition.

He said Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun state and two terms senator is the most qualified for the position of the party's scribe.

Omisore has capability to be a good national secretary of APC

Adesiyan described Senator Omisore as a man capable of occupying the position and discharge his duties in manners that would be beneficial to the growth of the party and the government at national level.

He opined that Omisore has never been found wanting in areas or positions where he had served in the past.

The former minister also thanked the leaderships of the party in the southwest for throwing their weights behind Omisore.

He equally applauded the southwest governor's for their unflinching support, and also gave kudos to Governor Gboyega Oyetola for being steadfast and supportive.

Adesiyan said:

"Governor Gboyega Oyetola is a man of integrity like other APC governor's from the South west and Nigeria as a whole once he gives you his words he will never go back.

"One of the major attributes of a man with integrity is his ability to walk his talks, Governor Gboyega Oyetola is not found wanting in this area and it's for this reason that make us to believe that he will not renege in the implementation of all the programmes he's currently executing and if anything he will add more for the benefits of Osun State people in his second term."

Lagos-based economist Abiola says Omisore is best man for APC national secretary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Lagos-based economist and chartered banker, Ayobola Abiola, explained why Omisore is the round peg in the round hole for the job of APC national secretary.

It was reported that the position of the national secretary is considered as a vital organ of the political party.

He said Omisore’s progressive, democratic credential is not in doubt, given his antecedent as a co-founder of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) during the military era and subsequent return to the civil rule in 1999.

