Until Saturday, April 2, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid was the Chief Imam of the Apo legislative quarters mosque in Abuja.

He was suspended by the mosque's committee on Saturday over his sermon on Friday, April 1, where he berated the Buhari-led government over its failure to tame the escalating insecurity and killings in the country.

Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, the immediate past Chief Imam of the Apo legislative quarters mosque in Abuja, was born in Plateau state. Photo credit: Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid

On Monday, April 4, the chairman of the mosque committee announced Sheikh Khalid's sack, saying the Islamic cleric did not show remorse over his action.

Who is Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid?

Sheikh Khalid hails from Plateau state The prominent Islamic cleric was born on October 1, 1960, according to BBC News Pidgin Sheikh Khalid had his Western and Islamic education in Jos, the capital of Plateau state He became the Chief Imam of the National Assembly Mosque Zone E, Apo Legislators' Quarters, Gudu District, Abuja, in 2007 Before becoming the Chief Imam in Apo, Sheikh Khalid had also served as the chief imam of Nyanya mosque also in Abuja Also called digital imam, Sheikh Khalid became popular over the last couple of years due to his courageous criticism of the authorities

I'm ready to bear the consequences - Sheikh Khalid

Before his eventual sack, Sheikh Khalid had said he was willing to face whatever consequences came with calling out the Nigerian president’s inability to tackle the security challenges confronting Nigerians.

He said:

“If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility of the consequences because the lives and properties of Nigerians are above all.

“Let me tell you, Mr President, under your watch, bandits are demanding, are taxing Nigerians; is that the provision of the constitution of Nigeria. Under the constitution of Nigeria, no one has the right to tax any Nigerian except being authorised by the federal government."

Shehu Sani, other Nigerians react to Suspension of Sheikh Khalid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the suspension of the Imam of the Apo Friday Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, was trailed by reactions from different quarters.

One of those who condemned the action was a former Kaduna central district senator and socio-political activist, Shehu Sani.

Sani joined a number of Nigerians to air his opinion on Twitter. He described the suspension as unconscionable.

