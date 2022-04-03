A video of the lecture delivered by Sheikh Nuru Khalid, Chief Imam of the Apo legislative quarters Mosque, Abuja, on on Friday, April 1, has been released

In the sermon which has led to his suspension, the Imam spoke on the worsening security crisis in Nigeria and said President Buhari and other political leaders failed the country

The committee of the mosque said the sermon was inciting public outrage and decided to suspend Sheikh Khalid

Abuja - The mosque committee of Apo legislative quarters, Abuja, has suspended its Chief Imam, Nuru Khalid, over a sermon he delivered on Friday, April 1.

His suspension was announced by the chairman of the mosque committee who did not agree with the sermon that was deemed "inciting public outrage", Legit.ng gathered.

Premium Times has published on YouTube a video of Sheikh Khalid's sermon where he lamented the security situation and disregard for human life in Nigeria.

The Islamic cleric told his congregation that there is a collective failure from the various leaderships of the country especially from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sheikh Khalid said everyone failed the country.

His words:

“I failed as an imam to teach you that life is sacred; you all failed as parents to teach your children that killing is bad. Our community leaders failed, our politicians failed, governors failed, especially his excellency, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have failed us.”

The Islamic scholar berated Buhari, recalling the promises the president made while canvassing for votes.

He said:

“We have your video telling Nigerians that the military is capable, it has all the requirements to tackle all the insurgency and if you are voted into power, you are going to make sure that happens in a short time.”

He added:

“You have been given four years and an addition, yet people are dying like fowls, killing is becoming the norm in Nigeria under your watch Mr President."

I'm ready to bear the consequences - Sheikh Khalid

Sheikh Khalid said he is willing to face whatever consequences came with calling out the president’s inability to tackle the security challenges confronting Nigerians.

He said:

“If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility of the consequences because the lives and properties of Nigerians are above all.

“Let me tell you, Mr President, under your watch, bandits are demanding, are taxing Nigerians; is that the provision of the constitution of Nigeria. Under the constitution of Nigeria, no one has the right to tax any Nigerian except being authorised by the federal government."

Vote for candidates who can guarantee your safety - Sheikh Khalid

Speaking further, Sheikh Khalid advised Nigerians to vote only for candidates who can guarantee their safety.

He said:

“What you are telling us is that your concern is about the 2023 elections. And what I am telling the citizens is to send a message that we are going to vote under one condition. Nigerian masses should resort to only one term which is – protect our lives, we will come out to vote; let us be killed, we will not come out to vote, since it’s the only language you understand, we are going to speak it.

“We need prayers. We need supplication. This is very important at a time when Nigeria is facing a very serious challenge. Everything is not working well. People are dying. Our roads are not secured.

“Most part of the country is not secured. The government is always telling us that they are doing their best. But we deserve more than that best as citizens because we want a secured Nigeria.”

The Kanu train attack

Legit.ng notes that the Islamic scholar's sermon trailed the fatal attack on a Kaduna-bound train where at least eight passengers were killed and others abducted.

Almost a week after the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the train, while 21 people have been reported missing.

NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria, disclosed that the corporation was collaborating with relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of the other passengers.

