Sheikh Nuru Khalid was suspended as the Chief Imam of Apo Friday Mosque in Abuja for preaching against the current administration

The sermon last Friday, a reaction to the Kaduna train attack, instantly earned him a suspension by the mosque’s steering committee

Nigerians such as Senator Shehu Sani have faulted the move while applauding the Imam's courage in speaking truth to power

The suspension of the Imam of the Apo Friday Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been trailed by reactions from different quarters.

One of those who have condemned the action is a former Kaduna central district senator and socio-political activist, Shehu Sani.

Shehu Sani commended Sheikh Khalid for using the pulpit to call out the government. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Sani joined a number of Nigerians to air his opinion on Twitter. He described the suspension as unconscionable.

His tweet read:

"The suspension of the Imam of Apo Friday Mosque Sheikh Nuru Khalid by the Mosque Steering Committee is unconscionable. His criticisms of the government reflect the views of most Nigerians. He spoke truth to power at the right time. I urge the committee to reverse the decision."

The politician added that while other Islamic clerics have taken to the path of silence or complicity as Nigerian leaders continue to ignore the plight of the people, Sheikh Khalid and a few others stood out in using the pulpit to call out & call a spade a spade.

Why Sheikh Nuru Khalid was suspended

During a sermon on Friday, April 1, Sheikh Khalid had criticised the current government led by President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity across the country. He also advised the electorates on what to do if the government fails to protect them.

A day after his sermon, the cleric was suspended by the mosque committee of Apo legislative quarters, Abuja. The chairman of the committee, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, said the embattled imam was suspended over his sermon that was deemed ‘inciting public outrage’.

Other Nigerians condemn Khalid's suspension

Gimba Kakanda @gimbakakanda wrote on Twitter:

"Just read that Sheikh Nuru Khalid of Apo Juma’at Mosque has been suspended by the mosque for criticizing Buhari’s refusal to visit Kaduna over last Monday’s train attack. We blame our clerics of being enablers of poor governance, here we’ve one being victimized for truth-telling."

Shazy @ShehuZubair noted that the cleric has done his part. He said they can only succeed in suspending him here on earth.

FS Yusuf @FS_Yusuf_ added:

"I will forever be proud of Sheikh Nuru Khalid. It takes extraordinary courage to speak the truth knowing fully well that it could cost you a lot. The compromise we refuse to accept today, would set the blueprint for others to follow tomorrow. This is how we build a just world."

Ayemojubar.js @ayemojubar:

"Give me 100 Sheikh Nuru Khalid in the NORTH that have SWORN with their lives to speak TRUTH to power, to their followers & never BOW to any Baal in Asorock & I will show you a Northern Nigeria that will be GREATER & RICHER than Dubai + Qatar combined in few decades to come."

Kaduna-Abuja train attacked by gunmen

Khalid's sermon came a few days after terrorists launched an attack on a Kaduna-bound train where a yet-to-be ascertained number of passengers were killed and others abducted.

The train derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IEDs planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

Days after the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the train, while 21 people have been reported missing.

NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria, disclosed that the corporation was collaborating with relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of the other passengers.

