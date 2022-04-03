Sheikh Nuru Khalid delivered a sermon where he spoke about the rising insecurity across the country and what electorates should do

The mosque committee of Apo legislative quarters, Abuja, considered the sermon to be “anti-government” and suspended the Chief Imam

In reaction, Khalid noted that God is the most powerful and He is the one who enthrones and dethrones as he pleases

The Chief Imam of the Apo legislative quarters Mosque, Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been suspended over a sermon he delivered on Friday, April 1.

His suspension was announced by the chairman of the mosque committee who did not agree with the sermon that was deemed "inciting", Daily Trust reports.

In the sermon, Sheikh Khalid had spoken against the failure of the government to curb the rising insecurity killings in the country.

Sheikh Nuru Khalid was suspended over a sermon considered to be “anti-government". Photo credit: @SheikhDigital

He also advised the electorates on what to do if the government fails to protect them.

The Sheikh stated:

“Nigerian masses should resort to only one term which is – protect our lives, we will come out to vote; let us be killed, we will not come out to vote, since it’s only elections that you people know."

Mosque committee chairman reveals why Khalid was suspended

The chairman of the mosque committee, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, said the embattled imam was suspended over his sermon that it deemed ‘inciting public outrage’.

The suspension, which took effect on April 2, is till further notice, according to a statement sent to BBC Hausa Service.

The statement read in part:

“The decision was taken out of the inciting Friday sermon you delivered on April 1st, 2022; where you advised people not to vote come 2023 general elections unless politicians respond to some critical questions.

“You should have advised them to vote out those that transgress the Almighty and breach people’s social contract as well as the state.”

Suspended Imam breaks silence

Reacting to his suspension, Khalid, popularly known as Digital Imam, in a post written in Arabic, said “God is the most powerful. He gives (enthrones) and takes away power (dethrones) from whomever He wishes”.

The Imam also urged Nigerians not to relent in praying for Nigeria and its leaders, The Punch reports.

Kaduna-Abuja train attacked by gunmen

Khalid's sermon came a few days after terrorists launched an attack on a Kaduna-bound train where a yet-to-be ascertained number of passengers were killed and others abducted.

Almost a week after the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the train, while 21 people have been reported missing.

NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria, disclosed that the corporation was collaborating with relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of the other passengers.

