Abductors of an Abuja traditional leader, Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, have directed members of his family to sell his house

The abductors said that proceeds from the house sale should be sent to them as a ransom for the release of the traditional leader

Family members have also said that the house in which Shamidozhi lives is not even worth N5 million compared to the N20 million be demanded by the kidnappers

On Wednesday, March 30, the Bukpe community in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was thrown into fear following the abduction of their traditional leader, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi.

Kidnappers who carried out the deadly act have however reached out to family members of the traditional leader making a huge demand to facilitate his release.

Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi was kidnapped on the night of Wednesday, March 30, from his palace. Photo: Daily Trust

Daily Trust reports that the kidnappers directed the family members of Shamidozhi to sell his house in order to raise the N20 million which they have asked to be paid as ransom for his release.

A member of the Shamidozhi who spoke on the matter said that the kidnappers have vowed that the traditional leader would not be released until N20 million ransom is paid to them.

The family member who pleaded anonymity said the kidnappers had called on the morning of Sunday, April 3, to issue the directive to the family.

He said

“In fact, even on Saturday, morning, they called and directed the family to go and sell his house so that they can raise N20m ransom for them.

“One of the family members that they were communicating with told them that even the house the chief is residing in is not worth N5 million."

The traditional leader's relatives said the leader of the gang had during the call, threatened to keep Shamidozhi in their custody even if it take a whole year to raise the money for the ransom.

In addition, family members of another community member, Ahmed Joel, who was kidnapped alongside his daughter said the kidnappers are demanding N3 million as a ransom for their release.

