President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Muslims in the country to pray for peace across the country during the Ramadan period

Buhari made this known in a statement released on Friday, April 2, by the senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu

He urged Muslims to devote themselves to praying to the Almighty Allah to address the problems facing the country

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Muslims nationwide to pray for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world.

The Nigerian leader made the call on Friday, April 1, in his address to the people after the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, announced the sighting of the crescent in some parts of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims nationwide to pray for peace in the country and beyond. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu and shared on Facebook, the president said the period of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to ''feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.''

He emphasised that Muslims should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realization of a great nation.

The president also advised the Muslim elite against food waste and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution.

While urging the people to care for their neighbours, poor and marginalised, Buhari took the opportunity to wish all Muslims a successful completion of the 30-day fasting period.

