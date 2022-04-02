The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the safety of about 170 passengers that were onboard the Abuja-Kaduna train

Fidet Okhiria, the NRC managing director who shared the update on Saturday, April 2, said 21 passengers have been reported missing

The corporation is collaborating with the security agencies to guarantee the safety of the other passengers

Almost a week after terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has shared an update.

The corporation on Saturday, April 2, confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the train, while 21 people have been reported missing, The Cable reported.

This was made known by NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria, saying the corporation was collaborating with relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of the other passengers.

In another report by The Punch, Okhiria, noted that resources have been moved to the accident site to ensure the prompt resumption of normal train services.

Speaking further, the NRC managing director revealed that arrangements had been put in place for increased security along the track and onboard the train to prevent the recurrence of the incident.

He consoled families of victims of the attack, saying ”be assured that the corporation is with you in this challenging time”

Kaduna train attack: El-Rufai government receives luggage of 100 affected passengers

Following the deadly attack by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train, the Kaduna state government has received luggage, valuables and other belongings of some affected passengers.

According to Daily Trust the items, according to the state government, were handed over to the state security operatives, who gathered them from the scene of the attack.

This was disclosed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Abuja-Kaduna train: Governor El-Rufai reveals identity of attackers

In the wake of the Abuja, Kaduna train attack Governor Nasir El-Rufai identified those responsible for the tragic incident.

The Kaduna state governor revealed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

He made the assertions on Friday, April 1, after updating President Muhammadu Buhari on security developments in his state.

