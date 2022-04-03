Pastor Adeboye has spoken about the 2023 general elections as Nigerians gear up to vote for new leaders amid worsening insecurity and other challenges

The man of God has not heard from God yet and does not know if an election would hold in the country in 2023

What is of more concern to the RCCG leader at the moment is the killings across the country, especially in Kaduna, and other challenges

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed that he is yet to hear from God about the 2023 elections.

In a report by The Punch, the 80-year-old cleric was said to have told his congregants that he doesn’t know whether there will be an election in 2023 yet.

Adeboye said God might still speak to him about the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Speaking on Sunday, April 3, at the monthly Thanksgiving Service of the Church, the man of God said the case was different during the last elections. According to him, God spoke to him more than a year before the 2019 elections but that of 2023 seems to be different.

Adeboye was quick to add that though he has not heard from God, He might still speak to him about the 2023 general elections, The Cable reports.

He said:

“As I am standing before you, I still don’t know whether there will be an election next year.

“Don’t say that Pastor Adeboye said there will be no election next year. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying I don’t know yet. I don’t know because my father hasn’t talked to me about it at all."

The cleric noted that he will never be a politician as politics was not his calling. He added that he did not have any preferred candidate nor does he support any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, he had to clear the air following criticisms against the church’s creation of a Politics Directorate and the instruction to members to be politically involved in the 2023 electioneering process.

Adeboye told his members that he was more about the killings in Kaduna, Nigeria’s depressing debt profile and other current national problems plaguing the nation.

Nigerians hail Adeboye

The man of God has been trending on Twitter following his sermon.

NEFERTITI with the handle @firstladyship commented:

"RCCG’s Daddy G.O decided to go ballistics on the APC Government. Pastor Adeboye dragged them by the balls, he questioned the more than 80% stolen crude & confirmed its being sold off illegally. Kaduna Trains attacks wasn’t left out. I hope Osinbajo is listening & taking notes?"

@Grantefizy wrote:

"Pastor Adeboye carried bazooka to fight the government this morning and he is unapologetic about it! Take it as it is said."

Apete Abiodun @ApeteAbiodun2:

"Listening to pastor Adeboye this morning. He's wise... He's advocating for everyone to register and vote. If you don't vote, you don't have the right to complain."

God has not told me yet who will replace Buhari

This is not the first time, the popular cleric will be speaking about the coming 2023 elections.

Recall that at the beginning of the year, Pastor Adeboye had given an answer to questions about who the next Nigerian president would be.

Speaking during a New Year sermon on Saturday, January 1, the cleric told his congregants that God has not revealed to him who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

