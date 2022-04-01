Former NIMASA director-general, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has shared his thoughts on the qualities of the president Nigeria needs

The APC chieftain said whoever succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 should be able to work at least 20 hours daily

According to Peterside, only a competent president who that's resourceful is acceptable to the people at this point

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the former director-general, of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said Nigeria needs a president that can work at least 20 hours daily.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the statement during an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

Speaking on the qualities of the president Nigeria needs in 2023, Peterside said Nigerians expect to see a man who has a clear vision of how to move the country forward with the energy to realise the vision

He said:

Nigerians like to see track record of what you have done in the past. We want to see courage and commitment, integrity and resourcefulness. Our countrymen and women know that we are literally at crossroads and only a competent president is acceptable to us at this point.

There is so much work to do that we expect our incoming President to work at least 20 hours daily.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023: Buhari’s Minister Amaechi Finally Speaks on His Rumoured Presidential Ambition

Legit.ng previously reported that the minister of transportation denied claims that he is nursing presidential ambition ahead of next year’s election.

Amaechi said on ARISE TV on Friday, March 25, that those urging him to enter the race should rather give him the money for the procurement of the nomination form.

He made the disclosure some hours before the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Eagles Squares, Abuja.

2023: We saved N2 billion to sponsor Amaechi’s presidential campaign, Says APC group

Meanwhile, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as Bridge Builders Initiative For Green Nigeria (BBIGN) announced that its members have saved N2 billion to sponsor the presidential campaign of Amaechi in 2023.

The group also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the minister of transportation to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

The pro-APC group further instituted a competition among Nigerians, saying anyone who successfully convinces Amaechi to join the presidential race will get a reward of N10 million. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng