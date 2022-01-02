It appears many people are eager to know who would succeed President Buhari in 2023 and have been questioning Pastor Adeboye

The RCCG general overseer said he does not have the answer as God is yet to reveal the next president of Nigeria to him

Warning against fake prophecies, the cleric said when God speaks, He is specific and there are no maybes

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has given an answer to questions of who the next Nigerian president would be.

Speaking during a New Year sermon on Saturday, January 1, the cleric told his congregants that God has not revealed to him who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, The Punch reports.

Pastor Adeboye said he does not know yet who Nigeria's next president will be

The 79-year-old pastor said prophecy is not a matter of guesswork.

Beware of fake prophecies

Warning his members to beware of prophecies, especially in the new year when a lot will be out there, the cleric noted that there are no maybes or perhaps when God speaks, Vanguard reports.

He said if somebody asks him today like many people are already doing, who is going to be the next president of Nigeria, his reply is:

“I don’t know. God has not told me yet. You don’t guess when it comes to prophecy. It does not matter how you are feeling right now. What God has told me is that the siege is over. That is prophecy, no guesswork. Your siege is over.”

The next presidential election is expected to hold next year, 2023, and politicians and their parties seem to have started preparing. The political climate is already becoming charged.

Adeboye's prophesies for 2022

Legit.ng earlier reported that during the Crossover Service of the RCCG in the early hours of Saturday, January 1, Adeboye told his congregants this year has good things in store for the people.

The cleric however maintained that he will not speak more about Nigeria and just gave a short parable.

He also predicted that on the global stage, two monstrous storms are coming and the results will be devasting if they are not weakened

