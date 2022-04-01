The Appeal Court has dismissed the suit seeking to declare the seats of Governor David Umahi and his deputy vacant

The suit was dismissed by Justice A.O Belgore on Friday, April 1, on the grounds of being inconsistent with the constitution and extant laws of the country.

Recall that the 2019 APC candidate in Ebonyi filed a suit asking the court to declare Umahi's seat vacant after defection from PDP

A suit seeking to declare the seats of Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe vacant has been dismissed by the Appeal Court sitting in Enugu.

Justice A.O Belgore on Friday, April 1, dismissed the suit on the grounds of being inconsistent with the constitution and extant laws of the country.

This was made known in a statement on Friday, April 1, by Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity which was made available to Legit.ng.

The judge said it is not known in law where a sitting governor and his deputy vacated office on the bases of defection to another political party, stressing that the Supreme Court on its earlier judgment on the matter between Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar and the attorney general of the federation has cleared the matter.

Appeal Court affirms ruling of lower court

Nwaze noted that the Appeal Court upheld the verdict of the State High Court sitting in Abakaliki that Umahi and Igwe cannot vacate office as governor and deputy as it is unconstitutional.

The suit was filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi State, in the 2019 Governorship election, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji and his Deputy, Chief Justin Ogbodo Mbam.

Ogbuoji and Mbam had demanded the court to declare the seats of Governor David Nweze Umahi and his Deputy vacant on account of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng