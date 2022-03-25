The controversy over the leadership of Ebonyi state is still messy and inconclusive at the moment as there is no clear or distinctive decision over who is the authentic governor of the state

But there is good news for Governor David Umahi following a statement issued by INEC to hands-off from any further actions

This decision is due to a conflicting court judgment that has failed to identify which is supreme and potent to the law

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will put on hold all actions on court judgment which saw Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, and his deputy get axed from the administrative seat of the state, The Guardian reports.

INEC says the decision was based on the numerous court orders that have consistently been issued to the electoral body over the conflicting and controversial issue of the Ebonyi state seat of power.

PDP nominee, Iduma Igariwey has vehemently lashed out at Governor David Umahi to respect the court and vacate his seat. Photo Credit: (Iduma Igariwey)

Legit.ng gathered that the INEC commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement issued on Thursday, March 24 said after many considerations and discussions within the administrators of the electoral body, INEC decided to suspend further actions.

He said:

“The commission deliberated extensively on these cases and decided to further suspend action on the defection of the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State and 16 members of the State House of Assembly from PDP to APC in the light of the conflicting judgments and orders served on it from courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“The commission also considers it prudent to stay action on the conflicting judgments and orders being aware of the pendency of Appeals and Motions for Stay of Execution of some of the judgments before various divisions of the Court of Appeal.”

