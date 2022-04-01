Saheed Popoola, a lawmaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly has resigned as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Premium Times reported.

This led the legislative body in the state to declare his seat vacant during plenary attended by lawmakers of the House on Thursday, March 31.Popoola

Popoola, representing the Ojomu/Balogun Constituency of Offa Local Government area ought to have vacated his seat

Yakubu Danladi, the speaker of the House, announced the development during the plenary session of the House.

According to him, the declaration aligned with Section 109 (1) G of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

In another report by Nigerian Tribune, Popoola having defected from All Progressives Congress (APC), on whose platform he was elected, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Danladi said since there is no division in the APC, the lawmaker had no basis to dump it for another party.

He said the House had informed the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state of the development.

However, in his reaction to the decision, Popoola said only the court can declare his seat vacant. He added that the House acted in disobedience of an order he had earlier secured from the State High Court to stop the move against him.

Court sacks lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, March 21, the court again sacked 20 lawmakers who followed Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State from the PDP to the APC.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja sacked the lawmakers. This followed a suit filed by the PDP to challenge the lawmakers’ defection.

The judge dismissed all the preliminary objections raised by the lawmakers who have now lost their seats.

According to the judge, there was no justification for defecting to the APC from the PDP in the first place considering that all lawmakers were having good time in the crisis-free PDP at the time.

