The coalition of all 36 governors of the federation has filed an appeal against the federal government over a planned deduction of $418 million from the Federation Account

Prior to the appeal, Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled against the governors in an earlier suit

Ekwo said the Attorneys-General of the 36 states did not tender presentable evidence that will hand them a favourable verdict

FCT, Abuja - The 36 states governors have resorted to the appellate court following a judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissing a suit filed against the federal government over a planned deduction of $418 million from the Federation Account, PM News reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the said fund was meant to clear debts owed to consultants’ engagement of state and local governments on the Paris Club refunds.

Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the previous suit against the federal government for lacking evidence. Photo Credit: (Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo﻿)

Source: Facebook

It was also gathered that the application for appeal was filed through their Attorneys-General that was co-signed by five Senior Advocates, S. I. Ameh, J. S. Okutepa, Dr Garba Tetengi, Ahmed Raji, and Olumuyiwa Akinboro.

In the suit, the governors urged that all public and financial institutions in Nigeria and overseas that are involved should desist from engaging in any transactions or business with the defendant.

The statement reads:

“With respect to promissory notes issued to them and intended to be discounted and given value from funds due to the states of the federation from the federation account… be it known that any person or persons who take steps in respect of the promissory notes in the face of the pending appeal do so at his or her peril.”

In the statement, some enlisted individuals and companies were blacklisted including Dr Chris Asoluka (NIPAL Consulting Network, Linas International Limited) and Joe Odey Agi (Joe Agi, SAN & Associates).

Others were Riok Nigeria Limited, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Dr Ted Iseghohi Edwards, Panix Alert Security Systems Limited, Dr George Uboh, Ned Munir Nwoko, Prince Orji Orizu and Olaitan Bello.

High court dismisses suit against FG

It will be recalled that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in favour of the federal government by dismissing the previous suit.

Ekwo while giving his verdict said the Attorneys-General of the 36 states did not give presentable evidence that will hand them a favourable judgment.

Source: Legit.ng