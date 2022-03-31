The duo of Godswill Akpabio and Effiong Okon Awka might risk sleeping behind bars following allegations of non-payment of N2.2billion funds

It was gathered that nine companies submitted petitions to the Senate against the duo over their refusal to pay them for their survey services in nine Niger Delta states

Reports also have it that the accused on several occasions refused to adhere to the call of the Senate to face a panel for investigation

FCT, Abuja - The duo of Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Effiong Okon Akwa, CEO Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) risk being arrested over an alleged non-payment of N2.2b contract, The Guardian reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions has summoned the accused party to face a panel over the alleged non-payment fund.

Godswill Akpabio was also at the center of controversy when ex-NDDC boss, Joy Nunieh slapped him for alleged sexual harassment. Photo Credit: (Godswill Akpabio)

Chairman of the committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure has vehemently stated that if the accused party fails to honour the invitation of the committee at the stipulated deadline of Tuesday, April 12, they will leave the committee no choice but to order their arrest.

It was further gathered that the committee on several occasions wrote to the accused over the numerous allegations and petitions levelled against them but they did not reply to any of them.

Senate issues ultimatum to Akpabio, NDDC boss to face panel

Akinyelure disclosed during a press briefing that the media parley was organized to further intimate and prompt the duo of the invitation to answer the allegations levelled against them.

He further stated that a communication gap must have caused the lack of response but stated that the press briefing will definitely not be ignored as it has been officially made public.

Senator Akinyelure further warned that any attempt to ignore this call is tantamount to issuing a warrant of arrest for the accused.

He stated that no fewer than seven companies tabled a petition before the house that the minister and the NDDC boss refused to pay for survey services carried out in nine Niger Delta states which is worth N2.2 billion as stated in the stipulations of the contract.

Akinyelure went further to disclose that the accused are also yet to settle an outstanding debt of N6.25 billion which is supposed to be paid to affected companies.

He however said the essence of treating the petition and inviting the accused is to investigate the matter and proffer remedy to them.

Ex-Delta governor, Uduaghan speaks on 2023 ambition

In another news, the ex-governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan has dismissed rumours that he stepped down his senatorial ambition because of another aspirant.

According to Uduaghan, he said he only step aside from his ambition because of election fatigue.

Uduaghan also denied rumours that he obtained his senatorial form under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2023: Governor Okowa issues stern order in Delta PDP

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa has allegedly instructed the PDP not to sell expression of interest and nomination forms to any aspirant from the state without his clearance.

The accusation was made by aspirants from the south-south state after they were reportedly denied forms at the party's headquarters in Abuja.

The anonymous aspirant said he was denied the expression of interest and nomination forms when he went to the party's secretariat.

