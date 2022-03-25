Ex-governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan has come out to debunk claims that he stepped down his ambition because of another aspirant

He also denied claims that he purchased the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

While making this revelation, the former governor spoke in support of a good salary package for journalists by media house owners

The ex-governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan has dismissed rumours that he stepped down his senatorial ambition because of another aspirant.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Uduaghan said he only step aside from his ambition because of election fatigue.

Emmanuel Uduaghan was a two-time governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015. Photo Credit: (Emmanuel Uduaghan)

Source: Facebook

Uduaghan also denied rumours that he obtained his senatorial form under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I indicated interest to contest, but at no time did I collect form in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. I only collected in the All Progressives Congress, APC. At no time did I step down. I only stepped aside, because of election fatigue.”

Legit.ng gathered that Uduaghan made these revelations in Warri the state capital of Delta state during the press week celebration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan makes case for journalists

Uduaghan who was a speaker at the event urged media practitioners and owners to continue their stride in ensuring objectivity and balance in their news reports.

He however made a case for journalists over their salary urging media owners to be more generous to their staff to avoid brown envelope syndrome in the profession.

Also at the event, Uduaghan spoke in support of traditional monarch whom he feels should be given more recognition and statutory influence in the political structure of the country.

He said:

“They should be given the power, authority, recognition to play more roles in the society. I am sure if that is done, all these challenges in our society will be reduced.”

2023: Fashola dismiss rumours of contesting for presidency

In another news, Nigeria's minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has shut down rumours of any plans to contest as president in 2023.

The former Lagos state governor made the disclosure when asked by a journalist if he would contest for the presidency in 2023.

Fashola in reaction to speculations distanced himself from vying for the presidential seat. He would run for the presidency of his home, adding that his wife and children would be waiting for me.

2023: Atiku will not be excluded from consensus talk - Saraki

Meanwhile, opposition party, PDP has intensified plans to commence conversation for a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking the recent development, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki says presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar will also be a part of the consensus talk.

Asked if the meeting was aimed at working against Atiku, Saraki said those making such claims are bent on causing disunity among members of the party.

Source: Legit.ng